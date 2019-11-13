FAIR HILL — Some neighbors of the Maryland 5-Star equestrian facility being built on state land north of Elkton are not convinced that the irrigation plans for the all-weather turf on the race track will have no effect on their wells.
Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials worked to reassure residents Tuesday night that the additional water the state requested for Fair Hill arena developed off Route 273 would not impact their private wells.
”The scientific answer is we don’t think you have to worry about it,” said John Grace, MDE chief of source protection.
Representatives from MDE, DNR and RK & K, the engineering firm that was charged with conducting a hydrological study of the underground water supply, hosted a public hearing at the Ed Walls Activity Center.
The state is looking to amend the current well permit and draw more water — up to 79,000 gallons per day — from the aquifers to care for the grass turf. There are already three wells on the site, which provide for the existing needs of the property, including water and sewer for the fairgrounds.
The irrigated turf track is one component of $20 million renovations to the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area needed to elevate the eventing competition to 5-star status. Three new arenas in the infield and a new irrigated turf track with safety upgrades — wider, more sweeping turns and all new turf — are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.
A new five-star cross country course is being built separately, and is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2020 competition. Future improvements will include upgrading the grandstands, which have been falling into disrepair. A portion of the seating was deemed off limits for the recent September race event.
John Mayhut, RK & K geologist, said the hydrological study looked at numerous factors including the permeability of the soil and the ability of test wells to recharge. The study also looked at how well stormwater management ponds would refill because that is the water which would be used in irrigation.
”We’re glad we did it,” Mayhut told the audience. “It gave us a lot of good data.”
A total of seven monitoring wells were drilled and monitored for 72 hours. Of those, five were on site with two on neighboring properties. A monitor was also placed in the stream.
Neighbors aren’t convinced
Neighbors, however, said it was not enough. They wanted wells drilled south of the property out of concern for the residential wells in the Surrey Ridge community and toward Big Elk Chapel Road.
Mayhut insisted the system as proposed would be self-sustaining and would not impact private wells.
”We’ll be collecting (stormwater) before it goes to run-off and taking it and storing it,” he told the group. “It makes the groundwater more available.”
Citing weather conditions and a lifetime of observation, numerous voices in that audience doubted the science, one calling it “pure bull.”
Valerie Marvel was among those concerned.
”So in July and August when we have our drought, this track will not be irrigated from these wells?” Marvel asked.
Although the study was conducted during a rainy spring, Mayhut and Grace said all the data that was collected shows that even in drought conditions those ponds would continue to supply water to the irrigation system without affecting neighboring wells.
”Those ponds hold 3.2 million gallons,” Grace said, adding that irrigation operations would not pull that level below 2.8 million.
Those in the audience questioned why so much attention would be given to turf fields that would only be used for one or two events each year.
Emily Wilson, DNR program manager, said the field requires regular watering to “maintain the integrity of the turf.” She added the area would be used for more than two events.
”We are looking at other options and partnering opportunities,” Wilson said. “That includes attracting more events and additional race dates as well as other community events.”
‘No public information’
Multiple diagrams and charts were shown on a screen, but none were made available as handouts for the audience. However Grace said the presentation would be made available online soon.
Marc Klinefelter, who lives on Fox Chase Drive, wondered about that.
”It’s amazing how much work has been done and there’s no public information,” Klinefelter said.
{p dir=”ltr”}According to Grace, the permit amendment application does include language to aid neighbors should there be a loss of water, including supplies via water bottles and tanker trucks.
”Once we get a draft permit online, you will get 60 days to look at it and comment,” Grace said.
If the permit were to be denied, one member of the audience asked about alternatives including a more expensive option of trucking water to the site.
Sam Ray, DNR strategic partnerships, said the state agencies do share the concerns of the homeowners. The Tuesday night hearing was an opportunity to discuss the process, he added.
”We’re actually concerned about the impact it will have on the community. It’s why we are working so hard,” Ray said. “A lot of things are yet to be defined.”
Those who wanted to be notified of when all the documents were online and the comment period had begun were urged to sign in on the sheets provided at the door Tuesday night to receive an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.