EARLEVILLE — Investigators are crediting a 77-year-old woman for alerting them after a couple allegedly broke into her neighbor’s unoccupied Earleville home, where the suspects purportedly slept in the beds and possessed — and possibly used — suspect heroin, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Maryland State Police troopers started their investigation at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, when they responded to the unit block of Bay Boulevard in the Crystal Beach community after the woman contacted authorities and complained about two trespassers at her neighbor’s home, police reported.
Crystal Beach is made up of waterfront and water-view homes along the Elk River and is also near Pearce Creek.
The woman told MSP investigators that she saw two people — later identified as Devon J. Wilson, 22, and Elizabeth T. Culleney, 28, both of Smyrna, Del. — walking out the side door at her neighbor’s home at about 8:45 a.m., some 15 minutes earlier, according to court records.
Police reported that the complainant is “well acquainted” with the two people who live in that house, that she did not recognize Wilson and Culleney as their relatives or friends and that she suspected they did not have permission to be there.
In addition, the complainant told investigators that she was aware that Wilson and Culleney are homeless and that they had been living on the nearby beach, according to court records.
A trooper spoke on the phone with one of the homeowners, who reported that she did not know the suspects described to her and that they did not have permission to be on her property, police reported.
While checking inside the house — the suspects were no longer there — investigators found a red pair of size 9 Nike “Lebron James” sneakers inside the master bedroom, according to charging documents.
“It should be noted (that) I observed sand on the treads, as well as the inside of the shoes,” the lead MSP investigator reports in a written statement of probable cause contained in court records.
Investigators found a plastic bottle cap holding a trace amount of suspect heroin on the sink of the master bathroom, police said. On the floor of an adjacent bedroom, police added, investigators found a blue wax paper containing a trace amount of suspect heroin.
It appeared that the alleged intruders had made themselves at home while inside the house, police reported.
“I observed the beds to be disturbed, as if someone had recently slept in them,” the lead investigator notes in charging papers.
Investigators spoke with several other neighbors and learned that the suspects frequent a residence on nearby No Name Street in Earleville, court records show. When troopers arrived at that specified address, Wilson and Culleney exited the dwelling, according to court records.
Computer checks revealed that Wilson and Culleney are wanted in Delaware on an extraditable warrants, police reported.
Investigators spoke with a 30-year-old woman who lives at that No Name Street address, court records show.
“(The tenant) advised approximately 10 minutes prior to the troopers’ arrival, Wilson and Culleney came to her residence, asking if they (Wilson and Culleney) could ‘hide.’ (The tenant) further informed me that Wilson advised that he and Culleney ‘stayed in an empty place’ overnight. Wilson and Culleney advised they are currently residing on the ‘beach.’ It should be noted I observed sand inside the red shoes located in the residence in (the unit block of) Bay Boulevard,” the lead investigator outlines in charging papers.
During a pat-down search after taking Wilson into custody, a trooper confiscated a “hypodermic syringe used to inject heroin” and six wax papers containing trace amounts of suspect heroin, police reported.
Troopers then transported Wilson and Culleney to the unit block of Bay Boulevard, where the neighbor who had reported the trespassing identified Wilson and Culleney as the two people she witnessed exiting her neighbor’s residence, court records show.
Wilson is facing five criminal charges, including third-degree burglary, fourth-degree dwelling burglary and possession of heroin, according to court records. Wilson remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Monday, three days after his bail review hearing, court records show. He is scheduled for a Sept. 8 preliminary hearing.
Also facing five charges relating to the alleged burglary, Culleney is free on a $2,000 unsecured bond, according to court records.
