NORTH EAST — The North East High School scholarship foundation gave out 4 $1,000 scholarships to North East High School to help them support their college experience.
Member Susan Wilson said the students were selected based on a short essay outlining extracurriculars and career goals. Students needed a GPA over 2.5 and financial need was also considered during the application process.
The scholarship is funded primarily through donations from the North East High School alumni association. The amount of donations given in a particular year helps determine the amount of scholarships given, though a minimum of two scholarships are awarded each year.
Treasurer Elizabeth Bolt said her father helped create the foundation in 2002. Bolt said scholarships are available for students attending 2-year colleges, 4-year colleges or trade schools.
“College expenses don’t end with tuition,” Bolt said. “They can use this money for room and board, they can use it for books, they can use it for whatever they need.”
The winners this year included Mia Cudmore, for the Daniel P. Bolt Memorial Award. Cudmore will be attending Elizabethtown (PA) College pursuing a degree in a 5-year physicians assistant program.
Angelia Battaglia won the John Mars Class of 1956 award, and will be attending Cecil College to seek a business degree in order to own a beauty salon.
Connor Brown and Rachel Katz won a H.T. and Geraldine Russell Memorial Award. Brown will be attending the University of Maryland to develop software with artificial intelligence. Katz will enter the public health science/pre-med program at the University of Maryland.
Readers interested in donation to the foundation can mail checks to P.O. Box 588, North East, MD 21921. Secretary Mary Ann Connors Cavender said that the pandemic limited the non-profits’ ability to solicit donations.
“We’ve continued and probably will continue as long as the money is still there,” Connors Cavender said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.