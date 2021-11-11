NORTH EAST — Last year, many people pulled over their cars to talk to North East VFW Post 6027 Surgeon Scott Wells, sharing stories about relatives or friends who have been impacted by a veteran suicide, during his around 11 mile walk to raise awareness of the issue.
“The VA did a study in 2013, and they said 22 veterans commit suicide every day,” Wells said. “It’s the trauma of war and the stress of trying to integrate back into civilian society.”
This Veterans Day, Wells, will repeat that trek from the VFW to the Elk Neck Fire Station and back, to raise awareness of the struggles veterans face from PTSD, physical injuries, and the struggle to return to civilian life.
“The trauma of war is like this really dark place in your mind that works really hard every day to take over your whole well being,” Wells said. “It’s a real struggle for some of these folks to not let that happen.”
Wells is a Maryland state ambassador for Mission 22, a national organization working to help veterans and their families. Programs for veterans and their spouses include Recovery + Resiliency, a free self guided 28 day program based around wellness practices. The program also offers tools for family members of veterans.
“Countywide and statewide, I don’t know how many folks know these options are out there for them,” Wells said.
Wells served in the Navy for six and a half years during the Cold War era. Many war veterans struggle with integrating into society, because their experience can it hard to relate to friends back home.
“When you go into the military, everyone goes through boot camp,” Wells said. “The military is really good at breaking your whole emotional being and physical being down to what we would call parade rest and building you back up into a military person. We don’t really have that coming back into civilian life.”
Veterans in crisis can call 1-800-273-8255 for the veterans crisis hotline. Readers interested in donating to Mission 22 can go to https://mission22.com/donate. Wells also encouraged community members to join him on his walk, interested readers can meet Wells at 7:45 a.m. North East VFW Post 6027 on Thursday Nov. 11.
