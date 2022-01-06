ELKTON — A testing shortage has gripped much of the country, as a holiday spike in COVID-19 cases caused demand for tests to explode. The impact has been felt locally, with Cecil County Public Schools ceasing COVID-19 testing for students until they gain more supplies, and the Cecil County Health Department experiencing a shortage of at-home PCR tests before New Year’s.
The health department has said demand for testing has been increasing since mid-November, alongside an increase in the case rate. The United States experienced 5,738,005 new cases from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, on Monday Jan. 3 the U.S. reported a single day record of over 1 million COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday, Cecil County had a 7-day positivity rate of 28.66% and a 7-day case rate of 108.9. However, Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy said those numbers might be an undercount, as the state data often does not reflect information from people who live in Cecil County, but get tested in other states. The Maryland COVID-19 reporting systems are also still recovering from an apparent cyberattack.
“It’s likely an underestimate because the state data doesn’t always necessarily reflect reports from Delaware, if people go get tested in Delaware or if they’re in a Delaware hospital, that transfer isn’t always timely,” Levy said.
The health department is increasing access to at-home rapid testing, along with expanding the amount of community clinics, offering both PCR and rapid testing. Levy said a lot of the demand is for rapid testing, since PCR tests take several days to be processed by a lab.
Council member Bill Coutz said there are concerns that rapid tests aren’t as effective as PCR tests. The University of Chicago has said antigen tests are effective when people have a high amount of virus particles in their system, but with COVID-19 who have a low amount of the virus are more likely to get a false negative result.
The health department said that they expect another ship of at-home PCR tests this week, to mitigate the shortage before New Years.
CCHD is offering weekly COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays through Jan. 26, from 3-5 p.m. in the Health Department auditorium. Appointments are required. Testing is also available at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air seven days a week 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Readers can also use the state government map of testing sites to identify testing sites close to them https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/symptoms-testing.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Jan. 6 that the state will receive an additional 500,000 rapid tests next week. 10 additional hospital based testing centers are also opening across the state next week, something Hogan hopes will reduce the numbers of people going to hospital emergency rooms just to receive COVID-19 tests.
“One of the primary goals of these locations is to ease the burden on the hospitals and emergency rooms,” Hogan said. “We are already getting reports that their emergency room traffic for testing has dropped dramatically as a result.”
The health department recommends people who do not have symptoms or knowledge of a close contact situation with someone with COVID-19 do not seek out a test because of the limited supply.
Levy also addressed the burden the current spike is placing on the local healthcare system. Less than two weeks ago, Maryland hospitals adopted the 1,500 COVID-19 case threshold that triggered the activation of their pandemic plan. ChristinaCare Union Hospital has been at more than 100% capacity for weeks according to Levy, with 51 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital as of Tuesday.
“The healthcare workforce is being stretched beyond the breaking point,” Levy said.
The vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated patients, Levy said.
“Vaccination is safe, it’s effective, and it prevents severe illness and death,” Levy said.
Council president Bob Meffley said that although people who have the vaccine can still get the virus, he’s seen through personal experience that people without the vaccine suffer from more severe illness, sometimes going to the hospital and suffering from a chronic lack of energy and a sense of smell
“The vaccines work. Are they going to stop everything? No. Are they going to stop the next thing that comes down the pike? No. But if it can help me get better quicker and keep me out of the hospital that’s what I want,” Meffley said.
MRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna are preferred, because of rare complications that result from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Currently, 12.5% of 5-11 year olds have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 63% of the population 12 and older being fully vaccinated.
The CCHD is hosting vaccination clinics for 5-11 year olds on Wednesdays at the Elkton Community Center, with 12+ vaccination/booster clinics on Tuesdays at the same location.
Levy said some Health Department programs and services will be suspended to prioritize COVID-19 response and other important health and safety services, such as addiction and mental health.
“Other things which are not quite as time sensitive we may suspend for a short period,” Levy said.
The FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for 2 oral antiviral medications, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir to treat COVID-19. The supply is limited, but Levy said it is expected to expand. Council vice-president Jackie Gregory brought up monoclonal antibodies, saying that the public needs to be more aware about them as a treatment option, and emphasized the importance of early treatment..
“There’s not a whole lot of treatment options once you contract it and you go to the doctors’, basically you go home, rest, drink fluids and hope for the best,” Gregory said.
Levy said monoclonal antibodies have been instrumental in helping people with COVID-19 get better. The state of Maryland lists four Monoclonal antibody treatment sites in the eastern shore, including ChristianaCare Union Hospital. For more information, readers can go to https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/testing/monoclonal-antibody-treatment/.
Levy said the state’s allocation of antibodies was disrupted by the computer issues the state suffered, since COVID-19 cases were not reported.
“That supply has been limited as of late because of the huge surge in hospitalizations,” Levy said. “But there is hope on the horizon.”
Outside of vaccination for people five and up, the health department recommends that people wear a N95 or KN95 mask when in public and avoid crowded spaces.
For more information readers can go to the Cecil County Health Department website at https://cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/ or call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 410-996-1005 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.