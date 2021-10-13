Elkton Police, Cecil County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police K9 crews gave those that attended National Night Out in Perryville Tuesday a demonstration of the skills of both handlers and dogs.
Evan Jones from the Community Fire Company of Perryville gives Shayla Perkins, 12, a tour of one of the fire company's vehicles, showing the Perryville girl all its gear and controls.
Det. John Peer with the Perryville Police Department said he was Chef John Peer for the duration of National Night Out Tuesday night.
Randi Jefferys gives the bean bag a toss in a game of Corn Hole during National Night Out in Perryville.
Dawn Jefferys works on her form during a round of Corn Hole at National Night Out in Perryville.
Dioni Garcia lobs the ball toward the Bucket Ball targets and Kenny Masta-Lowery during Perryville's National Night Out.
Perryville Poplice Chief Robert Nitz tosses the bean bag in a game of Corn Hole at National Night Out.
Alivia Nitz hones her Corn Hole skills in a game at Perryville's National Night Out Tuesday.
Cecil County State's Attorney James Dellmyer and his staff served snow cones at National Night Out in Perryville Tuesday
Those who attended National Night Out in Perryville were treated to free games, music, lots of giveaways and hamburgers and hots dogs
The bounce house obstacle course at National Night Out in Perryville was a popular part of the celebration Tuesday.
The bounce house obstacle course at National Night Out in Perryville was a popular part of the celebration Tuesday.
Various community organizations were on hand with information about their services during National Night Out in Perryville.
Courtney Bednarek was so excited to meet Banks the pig and the folks from Sue E's Legacy, a pig rescue group at Perryville's National Night Out.
Waylon Head dances to the music being played by DJ Michael Tuminello during Perryville National Night Out Tuesday.
PERRYVILLE — It started in 1984 as the National Night Out Against Crime, a way to build community, bringing together law enforcement and citizenry in a show of force against the criminal element.
While most hold the National Night Out event on the first Tuesday in August, Perryville has joined those communities that celebrate in October when the weather is not as hot.
"We did it (in Oct.) last year due to the COVID restrictions," said Robert Nitz, Perryville Police Chief. "We found the October date was much better weather and not such a draw on resources with every agency competing for the special units."
On the grounds of the Community Fire Company of Perryville Tuesday night everyone enjoyed hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by members of the Perryville Police Department, snow cones served by the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office and K-9 demonstrations from Elkton Police, Maryland State Police and Cecil County Sheriff's Office. There was a bounce house, Sue E's Legacy brought out Banks the pig for a visit, Michael Tuminello provided the music and there were informational tables from a variety of organizations.
Law enforcement from Perryville, Maryland Transportation Authority, and Rising Sun was also on hand to give folks a chance to see inside a patrol vehicle and talk to officers.
Dawn and Randi Jefferys tried their hand at corn hole while Dioni Garci challenged Kenny Lowery-Masta to a game of Bucketball.
Under the pavilion Waylon Head, 8, danced to the music.
At the grill Det. John Peer with the Perryville Police Department kept his eye on burgers and dogs, which had been donated by Wildcat Point Generation Facility in Conowingo.
Shaya Perkins, 12, listened intently as Evan Jones with the Community Fire Company of Perryville explained one of the fire company's vehicles and its many tools and controls.
"I think it went very well and was well attended both by the community partners and community members," said Danielle Hemling, director of Perryville Outreach.
