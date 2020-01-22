NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed Wednesday after investigators confiscated nearly a half-ounce of methamphetamine, in addition to heroin and crack cocaine, during a traffic stop near North East, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators identified James Jamar Jordan, 36, of the 400 block of Stoney Run Circle near North East, as the suspect.
CCSO Deputy David Sheckells stopped a Mercury driven by Jordan at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday because the driver failed to signal before making a left turn from southbound Route 272 to Lums Road, police reported.
The deputy dispatched Maryland State Police Tfc. Kyle Morrison and his specially-trained scent dog, K-9 Wade, after learning that Jordan had a suspended driver's license, police said. He also did so because Jordan appeared excessively nervous and was shaking, police added.
Investigators searched Jordan and his car, after the scent dog alerted to the presence of illegal drug while performing a perimeter scan of the vehicle, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
During that search, investigators seized 11.5 grams of methamphetamine, slightly less than a half-ounce, which equates to 14 grams, Holmes said.
Searchers also confiscated 9.5 grams of crack cocaine and two "bundles" of heroin, which held a total of 24 baggies bearing the street brand name, "Gas Monkey," and containing the opiate, police added.
The methamphetamine, crack cocaine and heroin had been parceled into several separate baggies, which is indicative of street sales, police reported.
In addition, investigators seized $4,878 from Jordan, who was arrested at the scene of the traffic stop, according to police.
Scheduled for a Feb. 14 preliminary hearing, Jordan is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and the same possession-with-intent counts relating to the crack cocaine and the heroin, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Jordan remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Wednesday, two days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
