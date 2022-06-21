DELAWARE — Leaving a half-truth note behind for her parents, Elva J. Poore left her Chesapeake City home on June 14, 1992 and then traveled to Ocean City with four friends to celebrate Senior Week.
On June 17, 1992, three days later, a passerby discovered the 17-year-old girl's body along the edge of U.S. 13, north of Odessa, Del. The Division of Forensic Science medical examiner who performed her autopsy concluded that Poore's manner of death was homicide.
Today, some 30 years later, Delaware State Police homicide detectives are still trying to determine who killed Poore - and they are asking for the public's help in solving the cold-case murder.
DSP recently posted a summary of the events leading up to the discovery of Poore's body on the agency's website, in hopes of jogging the memories of people who may know something about her murder and, or, compelling people who do have information about it to come forward.
"Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit by calling 302-739-5939," a section of the post reads.
Information also can be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers, which is offering a $5,000 cash reward, according to the post. Delaware Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
Poore did not tell her parents that she was going to Ocean City for Senior Week, but she did leave them a note indicating that she would "be away with a friend," police reported.
While she was in Ocean City, Poore stayed with other friends at the Ocean Lodge Motel, police said. But she and those friends were asked to leave the motel "due to excessive noise," police added.
Poore, who was 5'4, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen walking from the Ocean Lodge Motel to the Admiral Hotel in Ocean City at approximately 3 a.m. on June 16, 1992, some two days after arriving at that beach resort town, police reported.
That was the last time Poore was seen alive by anyone who knew her, according to police. Poore's body was discovered along U.S. 13, north of Odessa, one day later. The spot were Poore's body was found is approximately 100 miles north of Ocean City.
"Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this case," a section of the DSP post reads.
