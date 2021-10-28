CECIL COUNTY - Troopers assigned to the North East Barrack will be conducting special patrols to stop drunken drivers and to reduce traffic accidents in Cecil County during a statewide, four-day-long Halloween enforcement initiative, according to the Maryland State Police.
The crash reduction and DUI enforcement efforts started on Thursday and are scheduled to continue through the end of Sunday, which is Halloween, police reported.
Those special patrols - conducted by additional troopers who will be supplementing the regular patrol troopers - will focus on Route 40 (Pulaski Highway), Route 272 (Northeast Road) and Route 273 (Telegraph Road), police said. Traffic data indicates that most of the crashes and DUI arrests in this county occur on those roads, police added.
Meanwhile, troopers assigned to the other 22 barracks in Maryland also will be conducting various, special enforcement initiatives in their jurisdictions because of Halloween, which, like other holidays, is marked by parties in which alcoholic beverages are served. Halloween also causes an increase in pedestrian traffic because trick-or-treaters walk along streets as they go from house to house.
"Maryland State Police are gearing up for the Halloween weekend with additional troopers on patrol, using a variety of initiatives to urge both motorists and pedestrians to use common sense, take responsibility and be more courteous on Maryland’s roadways," an MSP spokesperson outlined Thursday, when the agency announced the statewide initiative.
From Thursday through Sunday, troopers across Maryland will be focusing enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that "often contribute to highway tragedies, especially during holiday seasons," police said. Some of the efforts in Maryland will include DUI saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, police added.
Additional troopers will be working overtime assignments funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, police reported.
The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team, more commonly known as the SPIDRE team, also will be on patrol during the four-day-long initiative, according to police. The goal of the SPIDRE team is to focus on reducing alcohol-related crashes in Maryland by targeting areas across the state that are marked by high crash rates involving impaired drivers.
In addition to working enforcement in cooperation with local police departments, troopers will be working closely with personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA), the spokesperson reported. SHA provides "significant help" arranging detours at crash sites and conducting courtesy patrols to assist motorists, the spokesperson explained.
MSP officials are urging anyone planning to consume alcoholic beverages during Halloween celebrations to make arrangements ahead of time for a sober driver to take him or her home. They noted that "multiple transportation options," such as taxis, Ubers and such, are available for people who have had too much to drink and don't have a designated driver.
"It is estimated to cost someone arrested for impaired driving about $10,000 for legal fees, fines, lost wages and multiple other reasons. That cost is just for a simple arrest. If a crash is involved, the cost goes up exponentially, since a price cannot be placed on a life lost," the spokesperson reported.
MSP provided the following safety tips for drivers:
* Look for pedestrians walking along the roadway and at crossings and intersections.
* Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks, as required by Maryland law.
* Be careful passing stopped vehicles. If a car is stopped at a marked crosswalk, stop and look for crossing pedestrians, as required by Maryland law.
* Slow down and obey the posted speed limit.
* Yield to pedestrians when turning.
* Use extra caution at night, when it may be harder to see pedestrians attempting to cross the road.
MSP officials also issued the following safety tips for pedestrians:
* Walk on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, always walk on the side of the road facing traffic.
* Cross the street at marked crosswalks and at intersections. Many pedestrian crashes occur at mid-block locations, where drivers do not expect pedestrians.
* Obey traffic signals, including pedestrian signals.
* Before crossing, look left, right and left again to make sure you can cross safely.
* Look before stepping past stopped vehicles. They may be blocking your view of moving traffic.
* Stay visible after dark and in bad weather. Help drivers see you by wearing retro-reflective material in low lighting conditions. This includes those wearing costumes while trick-or-treating.
* Use caution around any vehicle backing out of parking spaces and driveways.
