CECIL COUNTY — Motorists better beware if they’ve had too much holiday cheer because Maryland State Police troopers will be focusing on impaired drivers while conducting special traffic enforcement patrols in Cecil County, as part of a statewide crackdown designed to address several areas of concern, including aggressive driving, speeding and distracted driving, the agency reported Wednesday.
From Wednesday through Jan. 2, which encompasses Christmas and New Year’s Eve, MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack and the JFK Barrack near Perryville will be using numerous initiatives to “urge both motorists and pedestrians to use common sense, take responsibility and be more courteous on Maryland’s roadways,” as will troopers throughout Maryland, according to MSP.
Additional troopers at the agency’s 23 barracks across the state will be working overtime assignments through New Year’s Eve, police said. Those extra patrols will be funded by highway safety grants through the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, police added.
The list of special holiday enforcement initiatives includes DUI saturation patrols and checkpoints that will be operated on certain sections of roads and highways that have been deemed “high crash and impaired driving areas,” police reported.
MSP officials also announced Wednesday that the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team, also known as the SPIDRE team, will be on patrol, too. “The goal of the SPIDRE team is to focus on reducing alcohol-related crashes in Maryland by targeting areas across the state with high crash rates involving impaired drivers,” an MSP spokesperson explained.
In addition to working enforcement in cooperation with local police departments, troopers will be working closely with Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel, police said. SHA provides significant help arranging detours at crash sites and conducting courtesy patrols to assist motorists, police added.
People who will be consuming alcohol during upcoming holiday celebrations are urged to make plans — before they begin drinking — for sober drivers to take them home, MSP officials urge. Multiple transportation options are available for those who will be drinking, including taxis, Ubers and such, they noted.
Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 548 people in Maryland during 2020, according statistics provided by MSP. Of those fatal crashes, 120 involved impaired driving, 55 involved aggressive driving and 205 involved distracted driving, police reported. MSP officials noted that those crashes represent “just a fraction” of the more than 95,000 traffic accidents that were reported in Maryland last year.
MSP officials cautioned that someone arrested for impaired driving in Maryland likely will pay approximately $10,000 in legal fees, fines, lost wages and so forth. “That cost is just for a simple arrest. If a crash is involved, the cost goes up exponentially, since a price cannot be placed on a life lost,” an MSP spokesperson emphasized.
The following are MSP safety tips for drivers:
* Look for pedestrians walking along the roadway and at crossings and intersections.
* Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks, as required by Maryland law.
* Be careful passing stopped vehicles. If a car is stopped at a marked crosswalk, stop and look for crossing pedestrians, as required by Maryland law.
* Slow down and obey the posted speed limit.
* Yield to pedestrians when turning.
* Use extra caution at night, when it may be harder to see pedestrians attempting to cross the road.
The following are MSP safety tips for pedestrians:
* Walk on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, always walk on the side of the road facing traffic.
* Cross the street at marked crosswalks and at intersections. Many pedestrian-related crashes occur at mid-block locations, where drivers do not expect pedestrians.
* Obey traffic signals, including pedestrian signals.
* Before crossing a road, look left, right and then left again to make sure you can cross safely.
* Look before stepping past stopped vehicles. They may be blocking your view of moving traffic.
* Stay visible after dark and in bad weather. Help drivers see you by wearing retro-reflective material in low lighting conditions.
* Use caution around any vehicle backing out of parking spaces and driveways.
