HAVRE DE GRACE – A Maryland State Police trooper assigned to the JFK Barrack near Perryville was airlifted to a regional trauma hospital on Friday after the patrol car he was driving crashed on Interstate 95 in Havre de Grace while pursuing a suspect in a stolen vehicle, police reported.
MSP officials identified the injured trooper as Farhan Bachu, who was flown by an agency helicopter crew to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore after the two-vehicle collision, which occurred late Friday morning in the northbound lane of I-95 near the Route 155 exchange, police reported.
As of Saturday, information on the trooper’s injuries and his medical condition was unavailable.
Pennsylvania State Police troopers captured the suspect, whom investigators identified as Alton Bomo Garbla, 32, of Bowie, later on Friday, according to MSP officials, who further reported that Garbla was arrested in Chester County, Pa., after he had sped away from the crash scene and then drove into Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, before doubling back into Pennsylvania.
MSP troopers and other Maryland law enforcement officers halted their pursuit of the suspect vehicle after it had entered Delaware, police reported.
The crash occurred shortly before 10:50 a.m. while Bachu was chasing a stolen 2019 Nissan Rogue in the northbound lane of I-95, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, police added, the stolen vehicle reportedly had been stolen in Tinicum Township in Pennsylvania.
When the police chase reached the Havre de Grace area, the suspect reportedly “swerved onto the right shoulder of (northbound) I-95 in an attempt to pass a tractor-trailer,” according to an MSP spokesperson.
“The trooper followed the stolen vehicle onto the right shoulder, when the tractor-trailer swerved onto the shoulder and struck the trooper’s patrol vehicle. The trooper lost control of his vehicle and (it) skidded off the right side of the road before coming to rest in a ditch,” the MSP spokesperson outlined.
Aside from those suffered by Bachu, no other injuries were reported after the crash, which forced emergency workers to close a section of northbound I-95 for an unspecified “short time,” police reported.
The MSP spokesperson said criminal charges are pending against Garbla in multiple states, including Maryland, and noted that the incident remains under investigation.
