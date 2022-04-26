TIMONIUM — Maryland State Police Tfc. Gabriella E. Gagliardi made 135 criminal arrests and issued 464 citations during 2021 and, during that same year, Police Communications Operator II (PCO) Krystle Flynn was the top performer in the area entering and clearing warrants.
Those are just two of the many reasons why Gagliardi and Flynn - both of whom are assigned to the agency's North East Barrack - received statewide honors last week during MSP's annual awards ceremony in Timonium. Gagliardi was recognized as the 2021 Trooper of the Year and Flynn was named the 2021 Police Communications Operator of the Year. Gagliardi and Flynn were selected for their awards among nominees from all 23 MSP barracks throughout the state.
“We are here today to honor the courage, dedication, and commitment of those who represent all that is good in the Maryland State Police,” Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones III told the audience during the ceremony. “We are presenting awards for outstanding service and certificates of promotion. Both indicate a high level of achievement by the recipient.”
Because of her outstanding job performance, Gagliardi was named North East Barrack Trooper of the Month three times during 2021. In November, she received the Cecil County First Responders Award. In addition to making 135 total criminal arrests and issuing 464 citations during 2021, Gagliardi received "numerous commendations from citizens for her professionalism during traffic stops," according to an MSP spokesperson.
Moreover, Gagliardi led all troopers assigned to the North East Barrack with 86 adult drug arrests during 2021. Gagliardi is frequently called upon to assist the Cecil County Drug Task Force with investigations and warrant services "due to her extensive experience with illegal drug investigations," the spokesperson reported.
In nominating Gagliardi for the 2021 Trooper of the Year Award, her supervisor, Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack, commented, “Trooper First Class Gagliardi is the epitome of who a Maryland State Trooper should strive to be.”
As for Flynn and her MSP 2021 PCO of the Year Award, she was commended for her "professionalism and for making the safety of the troopers her main priority," the spokesperson said, noting that this marks the second consecutive year that Flynn was "nominated for her outstanding initiative."
"She ranked number one at the barrack for the entry and clearance of warrants and is known for her ability to multi-task - even during stressful and demanding situations. Her compassion for others and calm demeanor give her the ability to effectively handle callers during life threatening emergencies," the spokesperson said.
The following troopers, supervisors and other employees from barracks throughout the state, as well as one civilian, also were recognized during the ceremony:
* MSP Sgt. Nicholas Iannucci of the agency's Employment Services Section was named 2021 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.
* PCS Arlene Major, who is assigned to the agency's Golden Ring Barrack, received the 2021 Police Communications Supervisor of the Year, after receiving the nomination for the second time during her MSP career.
* Frances Campbell received the 2021 Maryland State Police Civilian of the Year. Campbell is assigned to the Support Services Bureau as an Executive Associate, the spokesman said, adding that she demonstrated a "highly consistent level of dedication, expertise and outstanding performance which makes her a vital employee to the entire department."
Additional awards were presented for lifesaving, suffering an injury in the line-of-duty, and for outstanding performance in assigned duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.