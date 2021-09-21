This is an agency portrait of Maryland State Police Tfc. Alec Elijah Cohen, who died from medical related complications on Saturday in a Baltimore hospital. Cohen, 29, was assigned to MSP’s North East Barrack, where he had served for the past four and a half years.
NORTH EAST — Maryland State Police officials have publicly expressed their condolences after Tfc. Alec Elijah Cohen, a trooper assigned to the agency’s North East Barrack, died from medical related complications at a Baltimore hospital over the weekend.
Cohen, 29, was found unresponsive at his Baltimore County home on Friday, police reported. He was taken to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where he remained in critical condition, police said. At 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, Cohen “succumbed to a medical related illness,” police added.
Cohen’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to a notice that MSP officials posted Sunday on the North East Barrack Facebook page.
As of Tuesday, additional information was unavailable.
“This is a significant loss for the Maryland State Police family. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Trooper First Class Cohen’s family and loved ones. Tfc. Cohen will always be remembered for his extraordinary commitment, selfless service and unwavering dedication to the citizens of this state as a Maryland State Trooper,” a section of MSP’s social media post reads.
Cohen graduated from Northeastern University with a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice and then joined the ranks of the Maryland State Police, after graduating with the 146th Academy Class. At the time of his death, Cohen had served for four and a half years as an MSP trooper assigned to the North East Barrack.
The following is a statement released by Cohen’s family, which is included in MSP’s social media post: “Maryland State Police fulfilled his lifelong dream for public service and law enforcement. He was proud of his job and his MSP family.”
