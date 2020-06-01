MSP trooper airlifted after three-vehicle crash on I-95 near North East

NORTH EAST - A Maryland State Police trooper was airlifted to a regional hospital Monday after his patrol vehicle - which was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near North East and was occupied by him – was struck by a vehicle, spurring a chain-reaction crash, according to Maryland State Police.
The three-vehicle crash occurred on southbound I-95, near the Route 272 interchange, shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, police reported.
As of Monday night, investigators had not released the name of the trooper, who is assigned to the JFK Barrack near Perryville, and the other people involved in the traffic accident.
After the on-duty trooper had pulled his unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe onto the southbound shoulder of the highway, he waited inside his vehicle - with its emergency lights flashing - for a "courtesy patrol to assist with removing debris from the road," an MSP spokesman reported.
A man driving a southbound Nissan Armanda crashed into the rear of the trooper's vehicle, police said. Then a third vehicle, also southbound, struck the Nissan, police added.
An MSP helicopter crew flew the trooper to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore for treatment of his unspecified injuries, according to MSP officials, who further reported that an ambulance crew drove the injured Nissan driver to Union Hospital in Elkton.
The driver and passenger of the third vehicle involved in the domino-effect crash were not injured, police reported.
Emergency workers shut down a section of southbound I-95 after the crash, which, as of Monday night, remained under investigation, police said. No charges had been filed, as of Monday night, police added.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information about this three-vehicle crash becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.