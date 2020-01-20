PERRYVILLE — Maryland State Police at the North East barrack have asked the public to help locate a salt truck stolen from a company lot off Belvedere Road.
The white Chevrolet pickup truck with a plow blade mounted to its front and a salt spreader attached to its bed was stolen from the parking lot of the GE Warehouse some time last week, according to a spokesman for the barrack.
The victim told police the truck is only used at the facility when needed. It was noticed missing ahead of last week's predicted snow fall.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information on its current location should contact the barrack at 410-996-7800.
