PIKESVILLE — Maryland State Police officials are warning residents in Cecil County and the rest of this state about a telephone scam in which the caller has cloned, or, “spoofed,” an MSP telephone number in an attempt to scare victims into thinking that they are the target of a criminal investigation.
Last week, for example, a complainant told investigators that she had received a call and noticed that the caller ID on her phone showed “State Police” and a caller number of 410-386-3000, which is the actual number for MSP’s Westminster Barrack, police reported.
When the woman answered the call, the person on the other end of the line told her that a criminal complaint had been filed against her, police said. The victim asked for the caller’s badge number, prompting the caller to hang up on her, police added.
“This is just one of several phone ‘spoofing’ scams reported to Maryland State Police in recent months. These scammers are using scare tactics and sophisticated technology to attempt to take advantage of the public. The Maryland State Police would never solicit personal information from any citizen over the phone,” said an MSP spokesman at the agency’s Pikesville headquarters.
MSP officials are urging anyone who receives such a phone call to hang up immediately and then contact his or her local state police barrack. Callers may remain anonymous, police officials noted.
