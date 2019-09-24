NORTH EAST – A man reportedly emerged uninjured Tuesday after the tanker truck he was operating rolled onto its side as he was attempting to make a turn onto a commercial lane.
An emergency dispatch indicated that the single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Pulaski Highway, west of North East; that the tanker truck had been carrying 1,100 gallons of motor oil and that it was leaking.
A member of the Cecil County Hazmat Team told the Cecil Whig at the scene, however, that nothing had leaked from the tanker portion of the truck.
It appeared that the tanker truck driver had been heading west on West Pulaski Highway, when he attempted to make a right turn into a lane leading to Tim's Plastics, a plastics fabrication company, and that the truck rolled onto the driver's side at that point.
“Looks like he was coming in too fast when he made the turn,” surmised a man at the scene, identifying himself only as a Tim's Plastics employee. “He climbed up from the bottom (the driver's side of the cab) and got out the top (the passenger's side).”
A Maryland State Police trooper was on scene investigating the rollover crash. However, an MSP spokesman at the North East Barrack told the Cecil Whig later Tuesday afternoon that official information on the crash would not be available for approximately two days.
