BAY VIEW — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew performed a hoist rescue on Friday above a swimming hole in Bay View, after a woman either dove or slipped from a rocky perch and fell an estimated 20 to 30 feet into the water, according to agency officials.
The aerial rescue of the injured swimmer occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday at Gilpin Falls on the North East Creek off Northeast Road (Route 272), at short distance north of the Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274) intersection in front of the Cecil College.
An MSP spokesman said the hoist rescue was necessary “due to the steep terrain, extended extraction time, and the nature of the victim’s injuries.” After completing the aerial rescue, he added, the helicopter crew flew the injured woman to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore.
As of Tuesday, information regarding the woman’s medical condition remained unavailable. Due to medical privacy laws, MSP officials did not release information about the woman, such as her name, age and town of residence, nor did the specify her injuries.
Paramedics and firefighters with North East Volunteer Fire Company were able to make their way down on foot to the injured woman and provide initial medical care, after they were dispatched to the scene, according to Howard F. Ewing, a NEVFC public information officer.
“They reached the patient. A command decision was made that it would better to hoist the patient rather than carry her up. The terrain was the biggest reason for the decision. They did not want to run the risk of further injuring the patient while carrying her,” Ewing explained.
The MSP Trooper 1 helicopter crew flew from Martin State Airport near Baltimore to the scene after receiving the dispatch, police reported.
“While the pilots maneuvered the AW-139 helicopter into a steady 130-foot hover position above the creek along the tree line, North East Fire and EMS personnel provided patient care during the ground operations and assisted in preparing the patient,” the MSP spokesman outlined.
Then an MSP trooper/rescue technician with medical equipment was lowered from the hovering copter down to the scene, where he assessed the patient and made preparations for the hoist rescue, police reported.
After the injured woman was placed into a Patient Extrication Platform (PEP) bag, she — accompanied by the trooper/rescue technician — was hoisted up to the hovering helicopter, police said. After the patient was secured in the helicopter, crew members “provided advanced level medical care” to the injured woman while the copter flew to the trauma hospital, police added.
The MSP Command has been serving residents in this state since 1970, according to the spokesman, before further reporting that it operates a fleet of 10 helicopters that fly out of seven bases throughout Maryland on a “24/7/365 basis.”
Missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment, the spokesman said. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative effort of local fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement, he added.
