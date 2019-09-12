NORTH EAST — Maryland State Police will hold a food drive on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the North East Barrack, marking a first since Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner took over as commander of that barrack three years ago.
September is Hunger Action Month and this particular charity campaign, which is called “Pack the Patrol Car,” will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday in front of MSP’s North East Barrack at 2433 W. Pulaski Highway near North East.
Two troopers will man a collection patrol car parked on the horseshoe-shaped lane in front of the barrack, and people can drop off their donations between those hours.
The troopers will be collecting canned proteins, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, cereals, soups, evaporated milk and similar non-perishable food items, according to Kirschner, who noted that all of the donated food will go directly to the local Cecil County Food Bank.
“The good thing about it is all of the food we collect will stay in Cecil County, and it will assist those in need right here,” Kirschner said, explaining that food collected in some other drives, such as ones in the Baltimore metropolitan area, is distributed to neighboring counties, as well as to the county in which the collection takes place.
Not only are troopers at the North East Barrack connected to Cecil County professionally, many are personally linked to it, so this food drive is important to them, according to Kirschner.
“The troopers here have an interest in Cecil County. In fact, a lot of my troopers actually live in Cecil County, so they have a vested interest in Cecil County,” Kirschner told the Cecil Whig.
He reported that food banks throughout the nation, including the Cecil County Food Bank, distribute a total of more than four billion meals annually to needy people in the United States.
