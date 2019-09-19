NORTH EAST — Less than two hours into Maryland State Police’s food drive at the North East Barrack on Thursday, troopers knew the five-hour-long charity campaign would be successful.
The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and, during that time, residents dropped off their food donations to troopers manning an MSP Ford Explorer parked on the horseshoe-shaped drop-off area in front of the barrack. In turn, those troopers packed the contributions into that sport utility vehicle.
“Right before noon, we had to empty the vehicle and move all of the donated food into the barrack, so we could make room for more donations,” said Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of that barrack.
The stuffing of that SUV was appropriate, considering that Thursday’s charity campaign to feed the needy in Cecil County was dubbed “Pack the Patrol Car.”
As it turns out, according to Kirschner, the donations dropped off by citizens packed that patrol car two more times during the last three hours of the event, translating to a total of three carloads of donated food and resulting in a sprawling overflow pile inside a barrack conference room.
Noting that it marked the first food drive held at the barrack since he assumed command there three years ago, Kirschner commented, “We didn’t know what to expect. It was surprising, and we’re very pleased.”
Kirschner manned the collection site with Sgt. Brad Walls and Tfc. Joshua Kim. There was a mutual admiration between the residents who donated food and the troopers who collected it.
“We were thanking them, and they were thanking us,” Kirschner said.
September is Hunger Action Month, and Thursday’s food drive was in conjunction with that.
The troopers collected canned proteins, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, cereals, soups, evaporated milk and similar non-perishable food items.
One woman stopped and dropped off something perishable, as a goodwill gesture to the troopers. “She saw us standing out here, so she gave us some fresh fruit and some vegetables, something we could eat,” Kirschner said.
All of the food donated Thursday will go directly to the local Cecil County Food Bank.
“The good thing about it is all of the food we collect will stay in Cecil County, and it will assist those in need right here,” Kirschner told the Cecil Whig last week while promoting the event.
During that earlier interview, Kirschner reported that food banks throughout the nation, including the Cecil County Food Bank, distribute a total of more than four billion meals annually to needy people in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.