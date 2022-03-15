CECIL COUNTY — If you drive drunk or impaired by drugs in Cecil County from now through the weekend, there is a good chance that even the luck of the Irish won't help you avoid traffic charges - or worse - because Maryland State Police is bolstering patrols for St. Patrick's Day.
As is the case with other holidays and observances, such as New Year's Eve, July 4th and so forth, St. Patrick's Day is associated with the celebratory consumption of alcoholic beverages. And likewise, MSP increases its road patrols during those festive occasions for that very reason.
"St. Patrick's Day pretty much says it all," MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the agency's North East Barrack, told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday when commenting on the observance's reputation for partying. "We will have extra troopers out on saturation patrols."
Part of the numerous, statewide initiatives planned by the MSP, troopers assigned to the North East Barrack will be "targeting drug-related impaired driving along Route 40 in Cecil County," according to an MSP spokesperson assigned to the agency's headquarters in Pikesville.
"Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving," the MSP spokesperson said, adding, "With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this week, state police will be conducting saturation patrols at each of the 23 barracks, focusing on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving."
Enforcement will be bolstered by impaired driving saturation patrol funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, the spokesperson noted.
The initiatives, which will take place on various days through Sunday, include saturation patrols in areas "known to have a higher number of DUI crashes or arrests," police said. These efforts, in many cases, will include partnering with allied law enforcement and other state agencies to both enforce the law and offer outreach to the community through social media and electronic billboards, police added.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation statistics, 120 people died on Maryland roads in crashes related to impaired driving in 2020. In addition, those statistics indicate that impaired drivers injured more than 2,600 people statewide in 2020.
If you are attending a St. Patrick’s Day gathering, MSP offers the following tips:
* Designate your sober driver in advance and give that person your car keys.
* If you’re planning on driving, avoid drinking.
* Consider using public transportation, call a taxi or use a ride-share service if you don’t have a sober driver.
* Don’t let a friend drive if you think he or she is impaired.
* Call police if you see someone who appears to be driving impaired.
* Always buckle up.
* Don’t text, use a cellphone that is not hands-free or drive distracted.
In addition, if you are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day gathering, MSP offers the following tips:
* Remember that you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol ends up in an impaired-driving crash.
* Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages
* Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guests who are planning to drink alcoholic beverages.
* Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.
* Take keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.
