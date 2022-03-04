MARYLAND — Maryland State Police is prepared to handle any traffic problems that might arise from convoys of trucks, cars and other types of vehicles that reportedly are heading to this nation’s capital this weekend to protest various issues, MSP officials announced Thursday.
Elena Russo, an MSP spokesperson, reported that the agency is “jointly assessing the situation as it develops” along with other law enforcement, transportation and emergency management agencies in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
“We don’t want to cause our citizens any unnecessary anxiety, but we want them to be aware that we might see a higher volume of traffic on our roads than normal. Agencies will allocate personnel and additional resources, based upon analysis of the situation, to ensure safety on our roadways and to minimize potential traffic disruptions throughout the region.”
In addition to road patrol troopers, MSP troopers assigned to the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Automotive Safety Enforcement Division are prepared to assist their “public safety partners” in Maryland and neighboring states to “address any violations of law and to maintain the free flow of traffic,” Russo outlined.
“Citizens are also reminded of the potential for misinformation and disinformation that could be spread on social media in regards to potential protests. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the region will provide pertinent updates as needed,” she said.
MSP officials are urging residents to follow roads.maryland.gov for the latest traffic alerts if they are seeking reliable information.
