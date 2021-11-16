EARLEVILLE — Flanked on all sides by water, 150 horses walked the grounds of Mount Harmon Plantation, taking in the scenic curves of the peninsula, during the eighth annual Paper Chase on Sunday.
“The Paper Chase is a way to welcome the horse community to Mount Harmon and enjoy all that we have here,” executive director Paige Howard said.
Riders from the entire region came to the Earleville site to have the chance to walk the seven mile course, designed by event chair Holly Isaacson, showcasing the 200 acre nature preserve that accompanies the plantation’s historic buildings.
“We were under utilizing the facility and realized there is a large equine population on the shore who are always looking for a place to ride,” board president Steve Isaacson said.
Mount Harmon has an $100 annual equine membership allowing people to take their horses through the grounds year round.
“It’s beautiful scenery, with well marked trails. There’s a lot of horse people here,” Monica Mason, an annual visitor to Mount Harmon, said.
Pat and Jim Griffin have come to the Paper Chase every year since 2014. Pat praised how riders can traverse the course at whatever pace they are comfortable with, fast, slow or somewhere in between.
“This is our church,” Jim Griffin said.
The three teams who finished closest to the secret optimum time, received a ribbon. Isaacson said the Paper Chase is a very lucrative event raising between $6,000-$7,000 for the historic plantation.
In the colonial kitchen, Ben Byerly replicated historic 18th century cooking techniques for the equestrians, giving them a taste of history after a long ride.
Byerly prepared a roast along with some hot cider. According to Byerly, historic cooking is all about the different usage of hot coals to control heat. He even heated up doughnuts with period accurate techniques, placing coals on the top of a dutch oven.
“They had to do an unbelievable amount of preparation every day, just to do the simplest of things,” Byerly said. “It really highlights what we take for granted in the modern kitchen.”
Upcoming events at Mount Harmon include the Open Aire Yuletide Festival and Holiday Marketplace on Dec.4 and Dec. 5.
