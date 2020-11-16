CHESAPEAKE CITY - A Delaware man was killed over the weekend when the motorcycle he was riding crashed head-on with a car on a highway north of Chesapeake City, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the victim as William J. Pierce, 20, of Newark, Del. Pierce was pronounced dead at the crash scene on Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), south of Williams Road and north of Elk Forest Road, police reported.
Pierce was operating a Honda CBR in the southbound lane of Route 213 at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, when he inexplicably lost control of the motorcycle, police said.
At that point, police added, the motorcycle veered across the centerline and entered the opposing lane, where it crashed head-on with a northbound Subaru Cross Trek driven by Nathaniel Heal, 37, of Lancaster, Pa. The accident report indicates that Heal did not need any medical treatment.
The fatal crash forced emergency workers to shut down a portion of Route 213 for approximately two and a half hours, allowing for the work of first responders, the clearing of the accident scene and the on-scene investigation by an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team, according to police.
An MSP spokesman reported that the closed portion of that highway reopened at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.
