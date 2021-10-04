PERRYVILLE — A Harford County man was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 near Perryville, according to Maryland State Police.
It marked the second fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Cecil County in less than 48 hours.
Investigators identified the victim in this latest fatal crash as Chawn Jarnell Durbin, 38, of Aberdeen. Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene on northbound I-95 near the toll plaza, police reported.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Durbin was operating a Harley Davidson in the northbound lane of I-95 at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, when his cycle's tire hit a "deep groove" in the road, causing him to loose control of his vehicle, police said.
At that point, police added, Durbin's motorcycle rolled "multiple times" while he was still on the cycle. The motorcycle came to rest on top of Durbin in the highway's center median, according to police. MSP troopers assigned to the agency's JFK Barrack near Perryville responded to the fatal crash scene at mile marker 92.5 at 8:34 p.m., along with other first responders, police noted.
The fatal crash forced emergency workers to close a portion of northbound I-95 for several hours, allowing, in part, for an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team to conduct an on-scene investigation, police reported.
It marked the second fatal, motorcycle-related crash in Cecil County in a two-day period.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, about 46 hours earlier, a 16-year-old Rising Sun boy was killed when the 2005 Honda CBR 600 he was operating on Warburton Road, north of Elkton, veered off the road and crashed into a tree, according to police and Cecil Whig archives.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office investigators had not released the victim's name, as of early Monday afternoon.
Police said the victim and his friend, a 16-year-old Elkton boy, were traveling eastbound - side by side - in the 1100 block of Warburton Road when the sides of their motorcycles bumped.
On impact, police added, the teens lost control of their motorcycles, which then veered across the center line and the westbound lane, before leaving the road.
The victim, who crashed into a tree, was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.
The Elkton teen and his motorcycle, a 1997 Suzuki GXR 600, did not strike anything after veering after the road, and he did not suffer any injuries, according to police. That teen was released into the custody of his parents, police noted.
