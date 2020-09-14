CONOWINGO – A man was airlifted to a regional trauma hospital over the weekend, after the motorcycle he was operating crashed into a concrete barrier near the Cecil County end of the Conowingo Dam – flipping him over the wall and causing him to plummet approximately 20 feet to the ground, according to Maryland State Police.
An MSP helicopter crew flew the motorcyclist, Michael Patrick Dunphy, 41, of Baltimore County, to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, where he was treated and later released, police reported.
MSP confirmed reports that Dunphy was in possession of a handgun and a badge at the time of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday on Conowingo Road (Route 1) near Susquehanna River Road (Route 222), and then explained that he is a bail bondsman.
Dunphy was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson in the northbound lane of Route 222 when he reached the Route 1 T-intersection, where he apparently lost control of the motorcycle and, instead of turning left or right, he continued straight across both lanes of Route 1 and struck a concrete barrier on the northern side of that road, police said.
The impact pitched Dunphy over the barrier, and he fell an estimated 15 to 20 feet, police added.
As of Monday night, the investigation continued, police reported.
