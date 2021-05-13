CECIL COUNTY — Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal officials are offering safety tips on containing and transporting gasoline, in the wake of last week’s cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that has caused fuel shortages in parts of the East Coast, including some places in Maryland.
The agency issued the statewide caution on Thursday morning, out of concern that residents might start stocking up on gasoline — unsafely — as the fuel supply reportedly lessens and gasoline prices climb.
The cyberattack on May 7 forced Colonial Pipeline officials to shut down the pipeline operation for several days. Consisting of 5,500 miles of underground pipe in the United States, the Colonial Pipeline transports, per day, 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel fuel and other refined products — translating to about 45 percent of fuel for the East Coast.
“There have been reports of long lines at gas stations, with some motorists traveling to remote locations to find gas reserves to stock up,” one section of the MOSFM safety-tip notice reads.
State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci, who oversees the statewide agency, expressed concern that residents might take risks while stocking up on gasoline.
“Gasoline should only be placed into a vehicle directly or into an approved container,” Geraci said. “You’re not only endangering yourself but the other drivers around you when you place large quantities of gasoline in containers incorrectly or in unapproved containers.”
Along those lines, Geraci added that a motorist who unsafely transports gasoline also puts firefighters and other first responders “into harm’s way” because there would be an increased risk of fire and explosions if that person is involved in a traffic accident.
The following is a list of tips on safe ways to dispense flammable fuels — such as gas, diesel, or heating oil — into a portable container for proper storage:
* Flammable fuels should not be dispensed into portable containers that hold more than six gallons, and those containers should be listed as approved for the flammable liquid intended for the portable container.
* Portable containers should have a tight closure with a screwed or spring-loaded cover, to prevent spills and vapors from escaping.
* When transporting gasoline in a portable container, make sure that it has been secured against tipping and sliding. Also, never leave the portable container holding gasoline in direct sunlight or in the trunk of a vehicle.
* Flammable fuel should never be dispensed into portable cargo tanks or any other container that has not been listed for flammable liquids.
* Never fill a container while it is in the trunk or passenger area of a car or in the bed of a pickup truck.
* Before filling, all containers should be placed on the ground, where they are clear of possible ignition sources, such as the exhaust from a vehicle.
* Fill portable containers slowly to decrease the chance of static electricity buildup and to minimize spilling or splattering. Keep the nozzle in contact with the rim of the container opening while refueling. Fill container no more than 95 percent full to allow for expansion.
* If gasoline spills on the container, make sure that it has evaporated before placing the container in your vehicle. Report spills to the station attendant.
* Never smoke around flammable fuels.
