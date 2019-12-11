ELKTON — There was a moment during the 15th annual Remembrance Tree event in Elkton on Dec. 6 when Valda Rotolo glanced across the room and saw a group of children decorating ribbons at a table.
The sight caused her emotions to churn. Seconds later, when a reflective Christmas song came over the speakers – intensifying that moment - Rotolo was pushed over the edge.
“Tears were welling in my eyes, and I stepped away for a few moments,” Rotolo said. “It was definitely a reminder of why we do this. A lot of people are dealing with the loss of loved ones, and the holiday season can make it even harder on them.”
Sponsored by the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Union Hospital Foundation, the annual Remembrance Tree event allows survivors to remember their departed friends and loved ones, whether those people died from illness, violence or other ways.
It is strategically scheduled for the first Friday in December, according to Rotolo, a CCSAO victim-witness coordinator, explaining, “It’s a way to start the holiday season by remembering your loved ones, before things get busy.”
The youngsters spotted by Rotolo on Dec. 6 were responsible for putting their artful touches on a handful of the more than 300 ribbons that were decorated by surviving family members and friends and then placed on Christmas trees during the two-hour-long event, which included a brief ceremony and free refreshments.
As is the custom, there were two Christmas trees. Adults wrote their departed loved ones’ names on gold ribbons and hung them on one of the trees, while children and adolescents did likewise with white ribbons designated for the second tree.
“We used all of the ribbons we had, and we had to make more. We started with 200 gold ribbons and 100 white ribbons,” Rotolo said, estimating that slightly more than 300 ribbons were decorated and hung on the Christmas trees and that the total surpassed last year's sum by a few dozen.
Rotolo plans the annual event with members of several local agencies and organizations.
