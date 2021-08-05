ELKTON — Another purported victim has come forward amid the continuing investigation focusing on an elderly man who allegedly exposed himself to eight people — including two children — in North East and Perryville one day last month, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Marking the third Cecil County criminal case against the suspect, Glen Ervin Grainger, 72, of Baltimore, CCSO Sgt. Michael Kalinsky filed additional charges against him on Saturday, after a woman contacted authorities and “positively identified” Grainger as the man who had flashed her inside the Walmart at the Northeast Plaza near North East on July 12, court records show.
A short time earlier on July 12, Grainger allegedly had exposed himself to a 27-year-old woman and her young child in the produce section of that store — an incident videotaped by a surveillance camera, police said.
Later that afternoon, at approximately 4 p.m., Grainger allegedly exposed himself to three female employees — ages 25, 27 and 37 — inside the new Cecil County Public Library on Mauldin Avenue, a short distance across West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) from the Walmart, police added.
Also on July 12, Grainger allegedly exposed himself to a woman and her juvenile grandson in an aisle inside the Food Lion in the 5300 block of West Pulaski Highway in Perryville, police reported. Perryville Police Department handled that investigation, court records show.
In this latest criminal case, Kalinsky specifically charged Grainger with disorderly conduct and two counts of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $1,000 fine per offense, if convicted, according to court records.
Grainger remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, three days after his bail review hearing in his newest criminal case, court records show.
At the time of his Monday bail review hearing, Grainger already was being held on no bond in the county jail after his second arrest on suspicion of indecent exposure in late July — the one relating to the Food Lion incident in Perryville, according to court records.
(Grainger was released on a $3,500 bond on July 15, after he was charged in connection with the alleged indecent exposure incidents that had occurred three days earlier inside the Walmart and the public library near North East — marking the first criminal case against him, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.)
During a follow-up investigation by CCSO after Grainger’s first arrest last month, a computer check on Grainger’s criminal history revealed “multiple arrests/convictions for Indecent Exposure dating back to the early 1970s,” according to charging documents.
After Kalinsky detained the suspect on July 12, Grainger told Kalinsky, “I’m sorry, I have a problem,” and then repeatedly apologized, without specifying his reason for contrition, court records allege.
“The sergeant then asked Grainger if he meant he was sorry for showing people his penis, to which he said yes,” according to charging documents.
CCSO officials reported on the agency’s Facebook page last month that Grainger allegedly exposed himself at the Weis Market in Havre de Grace on the afternoon of July 12, before the incidents that purportedly occurred near North East.
According to Harford County District Court records, Todd Harmel of the Havre de Grace Police Department charged Grainger with indecent exposure on July 15. Those court records list July 12 as the date of Grainger’s alleged offense. They also list Grainger as a Conowingo resident, unlike Cecil County court records, which list him as a Baltimore resident.
