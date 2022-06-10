ELKTON — A woman who allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at three people during a dispute in an Elkton park over the weekend is facing assault charges and several other criminal counts, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Natasha Skinner, 37, of the unit block of Main Street in Warwick. Also arrested after the incident, her son, Keyshawn Skinner, 19, of the same Warwick address, is facing lesser charges, court records show.
Keyshawn Skinner purportedly alluded to arming himself with a handgun, amid an argument with a man on Saturday in Meadow Park West, and then Natasha Skinner grabbed the firearm before her son was able to do so, police said. Natasha Skinner told investigators that she interceded to defuse a potentially volatile situation, police added.
“Natasha advised that she did this to prevent her son, Keyshawn Skinner, from grabbing the gun while he was angry. Natasha advised that Keyshawn had been in argument and she heard him reference her gun,” according to the charging document, which further indicates that Keyshawn Skinner tried to take the firearm away from his mother, after she had removed it from a vehicle, and that a struggle between them ensued.
Natasha Skinner told investigators that she was able to maintain control of the handgun and that she then transferred the weapon to her nearby 1998 GMC Yukon, court records show.
Three women at the scene, however, told investigators that Natasha Skinner pointed the handgun at each one of them at some point during the incident and that, in one instance, she called one of the alleged victims a derogatory name while doing so, court records allege.
When Elkton Police Department officers arrived at the scene, after receiving an emergency dispatch about a woman “waving a handgun in plain view,” they noticed a “large, disorderly crowd” in the park, police said. People pointed to Natasha Skinner’s Yukon and alleged that a handgun was inside that vehicle, police added.
Natasha Skinner, who was behind the wheel of her Yukon, told EPD investigators that she had placed the handgun in question under her driver’s seat, police reported.
An EPD officer confiscated that handgun, which he described as a Ruger 9mm that was loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition and an additional 9mm in the chamber, according to the charging document.
Keyshawn Skinner told EPD investigators that the gun “had been displayed, but not used,” court records show. Keyshawn Skinner maintained that he never had possession of the handgun in question, but he was able to describe that firearm to EPD investigators, police noted.
As for the disturbance that led up to the alleged handgun brandishing in the community park, Keyshawn Skinner told investigators that a man “jumped him while they were celebrating a baby shower for his daughter” and that the “fight was over him not being announce as the father of the child,” court records allege.
EPD investigators arrested Natasha and Keyshawn Skinner at the scene, police reported.
Natasha Skinner is charged with three counts of first-degree assault — a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted — and 10 misdemeanors, including loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle and reckless endangerment, court records show.
Her son is charged with loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm by a minor, all of which are misdemeanors, according to court records.
Both remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, three days after their bail review hearings, court records show.
