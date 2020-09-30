NORTH EAST — An investigation is continuing after an unknown person hurled a Molotov cocktail through the window of an occupied home near North East over the weekend, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the unit block of Jamestown Court, off Irishtown Road, fire officials said. The tossed incendiary device caused minimal damage to the dwelling, fire officials added.
Maryland State Police troopers assigned to the North East Barrack responded to the emergency call and later dispatched MOSFM detectives, fire officials reported.
“Investigators are attempting to identify the suspect, who approached (Jamestown Court) from Irishtown Road, and ignited and threw a device through the window of the dwelling. The suspect then fled on Irishtown Road in a vehicle,” outlined Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman.
MOSFM investigators are asking anyone with information that might help in this arson investigation to call the ARSON TIP LINE at 410-386-3050. Callers can remain anonymous.
An occupant called 911 after discovering the Molotov cocktail that had been thrown into the townhome, according to Alkire, who identified Lisa Sherwood as the owner/occupant.
Fire companies were not dispatched to the scene because the small fire that the Molotov cocktail caused “burned out on its own,” Alkire said. The blaze caused an estimated $100 in damage, he added. MOSFM investigators reported that there were “multiple” points of origin for the fire.
