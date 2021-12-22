RISING SUN — Lucas Buchanan peered through the observation glass on Saturday afternoon and excitedly processed the sensory overload caused by the sights and sounds of the Chesapeake Susquehanna & Western Model Railroad display near Rising Sun.
“I see a train . . . I see a train,” exclaimed the 4-year-old Buchanan, seconds after he and his family arrived at the exhibit.
A few seconds later, however, after the youngster had further surveyed the sprawling model train display occupying most of the 42’-by-26’ room, he seemed gleefully overwhelmed by the enormity of it all.
“So many trains,” gushed Lucas, his face now pressed against the glass, his eyes moving side to side and up and down.
So many trains, indeed.
Approximately 130 O-gauge railroad cars — separated into four different trains, each with two pulling engines — were whirring on the miniature tracks at the particular time that Lucas and other visitors were ogling the exhibit, according to 75-year-old Karl Reichenbach, owner and creator of the display.
Meanwhile, numerous other trains with 22 to 25 railroad cars each stood dormant on tracks in a staging area on the display. A hobbyist since December 1949, when, at age 3, he received a model train kit as a Christmas gift, Reichenbach estimates that he now owns 500 to 600 railroad cars and 60 to 70 engines after more than 60 years of collecting.
Reichenbach’s model trains run along approximately 1,950 feet of tracks that snake across bridges and through intricately-detailed landscapes, including towns, farms and even a mountain upon which a ski resort stands. The tracks tunnel through that mountain. The sprawling display, which has a few levels, is accented by little trees, little buildings, little farm animals, little automobiles and even little people, about 600 of them.
Along the wall of the observation area are some interactive buttons that allow visitors to make things happen on the display. Press one button, for example, and a U.S. flag unfurls as if it is waving in the wind. Press another and an engine horn blares. The lights on a Christmas tree brighten when another button is pushed.
Reichenbach cannot pinpoint when his love of trains started, noting that he sort of recalls living near railroad tracks when he was a young boy growing up in Newark, Del. and that he remembers his late mother and grandmother telling him that they took him to visit the B&O Train Station in that college town when he was child.
“The only vivid memory I have is when I got my first train layout for Christmas when I was three . . . My uncle (the late Roy Reed) set it up on a 4’-by-8’ sheet of plywood. I still remember when I first saw it,” Reichenbach said, adding, “I still have that sheet of plywood.”
(Reichenbach still has the engine that came with his first model train kit, too, and it sits on a display shelf at the exhibit along with other keepsakes related to his hobby.)
This marks the 36th year that Reichenbach has opened up his Porter Road property to the public during the Christmas season to show off his model train display. He is a semi-retired owner of a masonry business.
During the first 10 years, starting in 1986, the model train display was in the basement of the home where Reichenbach and his wife, Linda, live and that is where visitors went to see it. Because of limited space in that basement, however, people sometimes had to wait their turn.
Then he built an adjacent two-story garage, designating the second level as a place to enjoy his hobby. The room is big enough to accommodate his model train display and the seasonal visitors it attracts. Since 1996, Reichenbach has opened that model railroad display room to the public on specified dates and times during the Christmas season. It is free of charge.
“I did it with kids in mind. That’s why there are benches for kids to stand on to see it better,” Reichenbach said. He paused briefly and then qualified, “Well, I just enjoy sharing this with people, not just kids.” Reichenbach agreed that, in most cases, when adults see the bustling model train display, it brings out the kid in them.
Reichenbach draws a lot of return visitors.
“I actually have people who came here when they were kids ,and now they’re bringing their children and even grandchildren to see it,” Reichenbach said.
Dave and Megan Delgaudio of Queen Anne’s County brought their 15-year-old sons, Vincent and Rocco, to see the display on Saturday — a day in which 68 visitors signed Reichenbach’s guestbook during the five-hour open house. Megan’s parents have lived across the street from Reichenbach for 45 years, ever since she was a girl. The Delgaudio family makes a point to see the model train display when it visits Megan’s parents during the Christmas holidays.
“It is always a special treat for us to see Mr. Reichenbach and his trains,” Megan said.
Rising Sun resident Jessica Buchanan said she and her husband, Forney, take their children — Lucas, the lad who marveled over the sight of “so many trains,” and fraternal twins, Cora and Finn, 7 — to the display every year. (Also with them on Saturday were family friends Alexis Abrams, 11; and her siblings, Hunter, 8, and Wyatt, 5.)
“It’s just incredible,” Jessica said of Reichenbach’s model train display.
Referring to how her children feel about the annual visit to see the model train display, she commented, “It’s like their favorite thing ever.”
Reichenbach, who has served as fire chief and in other capacities with The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun for the past 45 years, is a kid at heart. Nothing is automatic on his model train display, which means that Reichenbach manually controls everything — making him the overall engineer. He wears an engineer cap when he’s keeping the trains running.
His train display is an ever-changing work in progress. Reichenbach sets aside one night a week to work on it — but, at some point, the child inside of him always comes out.
“I come up here every Tuesday night. I work on it for a while, but I always end up playing with it,” Reichenbach admitted with a chuckle. “Maybe it’s keeping me young.”
Reichenbach’s Chesapeake Susquehanna & Western Model Railroad at 36 Porter Rd. near Rising Sun will be open to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates: Tuesday, Dec. 21; Thursday, Dec. 23; Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 30.
