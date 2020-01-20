ELKTON — Community members celebrated the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a new day for Elkton during the 30th annual commemorative service on Monday morning.
“What Dr. King was able to accomplish because God was with him, and so there is no secret to what one man can do. What [God] can do for one, he can do for all,” Rev. R. Kevin Brown Sr. of Wright’s African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Officials from county and town governments, police departments, schools, places of worship, businesses and more gathered at Five Rivers Church to pay tribute to King, who would have turned 91 on Jan. 15.
Many speakers reflected on King’s determination to speak truth to power, meeting each obstacle in his path with love. In her keynote speech, Dr. Velma Scantlebury-White explained that she was faced with countless obstacles in her life on her path to become the first African American woman transplant surgeon in America.
“As King said, ‘as we walk, we must make the pledge that we will always march ahead. We cannot turn back,’ ” Scantlebury-White said. “You have to see your dream come to fruition and you have to follow your course and that's what God has done for you.”
Scantlebury-White was born in Barbados, but in 1968 moved to New York City. She detailed the ever-present racism through her education, as guidance counselors overlooked her potential and dismissed her acceptance to Columbia University as a need to fill a “quota for another token,” through struggles to get a general surgery assignment to patients turning her down for the color of her skin.
“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose hope,” she told the crowd. “Failure will happen, don’t lose yourself to it. Don't let others shatter your dream. Your value doesn't increase based on someone else’s inability to see your work.”
This year’s ceremony also served as a new dawn for the Wright’s AME community. It was the first MLK service held at Five Rivers Church, after the audience outnumbered the seats available at Wright’s AME church.
Perhaps the biggest celebration was the future of 205 Booth Street, the former "Elkton Colored School." Mayor Rob Alt announced that last Thursday, Cecil County had finalized the transfer of the long-underused property back to Elkton.
In turn, Elkton would turn the keys over to Wright’s AME leadership to convert the building into a museum and cultural center. The school was the first in the county and taught many African Americans during segregation in Elkton.
“The school you went into, now the school belongs to you,” Brown told two former students.
Dale Green, an architecture professor at Morgan State University who is closely involved with the renovation project, said that it was an honor on a national level to bring the school to a new glory. The hope is that some time, the cultural center will be used for future King services.
“Dr. King said it best: Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others. Today, you see through the collaboration, with the county and the town, with Wright’s AME Church and the efforts of many of you, it demonstrates what we can do,” Green said.
In a surprise moment befitting a historic day, County Executive Alan McCarthy and the council and Alt and the board of commissioners read proclamations commemorating King’s service.
Both town and county governments also honored Commissioner Charles Givens, a lifelong parishioner of Wright’s AME and organizer of the event, with proclamations for his commitment to King’s legacy these 30 years.
Brown and Wright's AME also celebrated the years of dedication of Givens, his niece, Melinda Givens, Georgianna and Charles Braywood and Robert Davis Sr. with commemorative plaques.
