ELKTON — A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in an Elkton drug case after the prosecution and the defense were unable to impanel a jury because they ran out of prospective jurors during the selection process.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Lewis and Elkton-based defense lawyer Michael J. Halter, who represents the defendant, Olando Demon Hayes Sr., 48, dismissed numerous potential jurors during the selection process. As a result, they exhausted all jurors in a pool that had been set aside for the trial before they could impanel a full jury.
It is called a “strike” when a prosecutor or defense lawyer dismisses a prospective juror. It is common for a lawyer to base his decision to strike a potential juror based on a response or responses that that prospective juror gave while answering a set of agreed-upon questions that are used for vetting.
A prosecutor may decide that, from a prosecution standpoint, it would be advantageous to select certain jurors based on the way they answered a question or perhaps several questions and dismiss — or strike — others because they might be more apt to side with the defense based on the way they responded to a question or questions. A defense lawyer, meanwhile, does likewise as he tries to select the most suitable jurors from a defense perspective.
Both sides made numerous strikes Wednesday during that jury selection process. When they ran out of prospective jurors before impaneling a jury, the judge declared a mistrial.
Hayes’ jury trial has been rescheduled for April 20 and is expected to last two days, according to court records.
Elkton Police Department investigators arrested Hayes and his co-defendant, Kason Kevin Gregory Lee, 31, after confiscating 91 baggies of suspect fentanyl and other evidence while conducting simultaneous raids at two Hollingsworth Manor residences at approximately 10:20 a.m. on April 21, 2020.
The raids were conducted as part of a drug conspiracy investigation in which EPD investigators had developed Hayes and Lee as suspects, police said. During the tandem raids, police added, investigators arrested Hayes inside a residence at 247 Hollingsworth Manor and Lee inside a house at 44 Hollingsworth Manor, two blocks away from there, and filed several drug charges against them.
Lee also is awaiting his jury trial, which is set to start March 22 and is expected to last three days, court records show.
