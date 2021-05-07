Missing Elkton woman found

SALISBURY - Delaware State Police investigators found an Elkton woman - unharmed - in Salisbury early Friday morning, nine days after she had been reported missing, according to a DSP Troop 4 spokesperson.
DSP Master Cpl. Heather Pepper reported that the missing woman, Ada "Nikki" Brittingham, 48, was located at an undisclosed place in that Worcester County town.
"I can only confirm DSP was notified at approximately 3 a.m. this (Friday) morning by a police department in Salisbury, confirming that they had found her alive," Pepper told the Cecil Whig, adding, "No foul play is suspected."
Pepper explained that she was not at liberty to provide the reason for Brittingham's disappearance on April 28 and details concerning how she was located, citing the "sensitivity" of these types of missing-person cases.
DSP issued a Gold Alert on April 29, after Brittingham had been reported missing, police said. Brittingham had last been seen at about 9 p.m. on April 28.
In Delaware, as in other states, Gold Alerts are issued whenever a law enforcement agency receives a missing-person report regarding a senior citizen, a suicidal person or a person with a disability.
In that Gold Alert, which included a photo of Brittingham, a description of her and other information, DSP officials informed the public, "There is a true concern for her safety and wellbeing."
