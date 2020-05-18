Missing Delaware man found dead in Elkton park

ELKTON — A man reported missing Sunday evening from Townsend, Del. was found Monday afternoon in the woods near Meadow Park, the victim of suicide according to Elkton Police.
Capt. Joseph Zurolo said family had reported the 34-year-old man missing Sunday out of fear for his safety.
"He indicated he was going to harm himself," Zurolo said Tuesday.
Elkton Police began its investigation with the call of a suspicious vehicle found at Meadow Park West, the captain said. A check for the owner led police to the missing man. Law enforcement searched in the deeply wooded area Sunday until it became too dark.
"Delaware State Police joined the search the next day," Zurolo said, adding DSP had helicopters searching the from above the foliage Monday. "We also had assistance from a family member.
Zurolo said ultimately it was that family member who found the man hanging in a heavily wooded, marshy area around 2 p.m. Monday.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7. Call 1-800-273-8255 to talk now with a caring person who will listen.
