ELKTON — With the summer winding to a close, Milburn Orchards celebrated its last harvest party and pancake breakfast.
Coinciding with the different harvesting times of their various fruits, Saturday, August 21st saw the the “Rockin’ Raspberry Harvest Party & Pancake Breakfast” launch off at 9 a.m. with a variety of pancakes, drinks, and good company.
Attendees of the breakfast arrived at 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and were finished by 10 a.m. with the Harvest Party starting at 10:30 a.m., letting them explore the Big Backyard, take a tractor ride, learn how to make ice cream and the kids had to eat pies without their hands.
“There’s always work around the farm, but it’s always good and different work,” Ralph Hess, a worker at Milburn Orchards said.
While the orchard had to initially close do to the pandemic, it has been getting more traffic returning as the people find it safe and full of good fruits to pick and eat.
The return of University of Delaware students will also bring a further increase in traffic as they especially like the fall events that are soon to occur.
For fall events, Hess had this to say:
“We will have our Farm Festival weekends, the first being from September 3rd to 5th, coming up soon, along with You Pick Adventures with the berries going to about mid October. Bon Fires and Hay Rides will also soon be starting up again.”
Times and prices are available online, with every event being subject to weather, Maryland state mandates and CDC guidelines.
