NORTH EAST — As COVID restrictions fade away, and the world returns to normalcy, the Milburn Stone Theatre’s musical “Songs for a New World,” by Jason Robert Brown, offers a chance to reflect on the past year, with hope in mind.
“I think that after a year of so much turmoil, seeing that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel is really hopeful,” said director William Bryant. “I hope that (Songs for a New World) can show some people that we can come out of it better than before.”
The piece, available for 48 hour rental until May 31, is a series of loosely connected vignettes about characters facing moments where their decisions could change their entire life. Some songs are about the moments before making a great choice, while others feature characters reflecting on their life after it has already been changed by their actions.
“There’s really nice, poignant moments,” Bryant said “There’s some more fun moments but a lot of the songs have a little bit of a bittersweet undertone. One of the consequences of making a decision is that certain paths are not going to be the ones you follow.”
The situations depicted in “Songs for a New World” range from fantasy, such as a forlorn neglected Mrs. Claus before Christmas, to the realistic, such as a young man dreaming of becoming a basketball player. Bryant said the last song in the show “Hear My Song,” is his favorite.
“I’m fortunate enough to have my business be storytelling,” Bryant said. “The idea of listening and letting yourself accept that this is the story that you’re living is a very powerful one to me.”
The musical was originally planned for a March release, however one of the actors contracted COVID before filming was supposed to start, leading to a large delay in the production. Every song was filmed as a solo performance before being spliced together, so the 4 person cast is never on the same stage at the same time. The individual filming process allowed for actors to sing without masks, while still following COVID guidelines, enabling them to use their facial expressions to fully articulate their emotions.
“Through the magic of editing and other elements, it looks like there’s more people on stage,” said Artistic Director Andrew Mitchell. “But we only had one person on stage to record at one one time without a mask on.”
The theatre made their own backing tracks for the production with a virtual pit orchestra made up of local musicians. The show contains adult language and themes and is recommended for audiences 13 and up.
Readers interested in purchasing a streaming ticket to rent the film for 48 hours can go to this link before May 31: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52334.
