NORTH EAST — The Milburn Stone Theatre is making letters of an unexpected romance come alive through “Daddy Long Legs,” a musical based on the book, later turned into a Fred Astaire movie of the same name. The two-person show is available through streaming until the end of the month.
“We’re used to musicals with dance numbers, or like big moving lights, and all of these fantastical elements,” said director Melissa Redfield. “This is much more stripped down. But what’s nice about that is it allows you to focus on the characters and who they are as people.”
The musical stays true to the original 1912 novel, told through letters between Jerusha Abbott (Arianna Costantini), an orphan who is writing to her mysterious benefactor (Steven Soltow), who she nicknames “Daddy Long Legs.” Abbott sends Daddy Long Legs a letter once a month, as a condition for the anonymous man paying for her education.
Redfield tried to replicate live theater as much as possible, having the actors run through the entire play at once with a full camera set-up and picking the best take, instead of filming scenes separately.
“Theater isn’t really meant to be experienced through film,” Redfield said. “It’s a very different medium. We tried our best to make it feel like you were watching it in the theater for maybe just a few different perspectives.”
The film is a period piece set in the turn of the century, making it ideal for readers who are fans of shows like “Downtown Abbey.”
Redfield said the musical is a coming of age story for Abbott, as she learns to adapt to her new home.
“She comes to terms with feeling like an outcast,” Redfield said. “All these girls that she’s going to school with, they have families, and she isn’t able to relate to any of that experience.”
The story is also one of mistaken identity, as Daddy Long Legs is not the old man that Abbot believes him to be and is really a young man named Jarvis Pendleton. Pendleton’s story is also one of internal conflict, but instead of about a coming of age, it’s about a man struggling to be vulnerable and open up to someone he cares about.
“He wants to tell her who he really is,” Redfield said. “He wants to write back to her, but his journey is about learning to open up to the possibility of potentially being hurt as he doesn’t know if she will accept him?”
The play has two main sets, Pendleton’s office and Abbot’s play area and the two characters only have a few scenes together. The theatre picked the play partially because it was play that could be adapted to covid restrictions. For the scenes the two characters have together they wore masks throughout the rehearsal process and had two different blocking options, one six feet apart, the other closer together to be prepared for COVID restrictions.
A week before filming, Cecil College stopped requiring social distancing and masks allowing the filming to go on with minimal restrictions.
“Luckily, both of my actors were really willing to put in that extra work to learn two versions of the show,” Redfield said.
Readers interested in streaming “Daddy Long Legs” can go to this link until Sept. 1, https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/55075.
