The Milburn Stone Theatre recently announced their upcoming 2021-2022 season, the year is expected to be a return to performing for live audiences, featuring a balance between mature dramas, broadway musicals, and family productions.
“It’s a great way to say, We’re back, theater is back,” said Artistic Director Andrew Mitchell. “We’re excited to have our audiences back in the house. Here’s eight great productions that we hope you want to see, or be a part of, that gets you excited to go back into the theater.”
The season, the theatre’s 30th, features many places intended for this past year that had to be canceled because of the pandemic. The season, beginning in September, features dramas such as “August Wilson’s Fences,” and “The Diary of Anne Frank,” along with musicals such as “Cabaret,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Pippin,” and “The SpongeBob Musical,” along with timeless classics “A Christmas Carol,” and William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”
The season features several previous productions by the theatre, such as “Anne Frank,” and “Cabaret.”
“Our original intention for season 30 was a look back season,” Mitchell said. “So we wanted to do some pieces that we had previously visited.”
The first play of the year, “Fences,” about a working-class African-American family in Pittsburgh, will open on September 17.
The theatre is one of the first in the region to perform “Spongebob,” a musical nominated for 12 Tony’s on Broadway, based on the long-running Nickelodeon cartoon.
“Anne Frank” and “Cabaret,” set for January and February respectively, offer different views of Germany before and after the Nazi’s rise for power. “Anne Frank” showcasing the horrors of the Holocaust, while Cabaret focuses on the Weimar Republic that preceded Nazi Germany. Mitchell said the two plays offer an opportunity for audiences to learn about history through engaging theater.
“Just because something happened at a certain time, doesn’t mean it can’t happen again and it doesn’t mean there’s nothing that we can learn from it,” Mitchell said. “That’s why history pieces are a great way to not just learn about history, but also enjoy history.”
Mitchell said he assumes all of the shows will be for live, in-person audiences, something that he said makes theatre unique as an art form.
“When you see a film, they call it the public private experience, when you see a film you’re experiencing a film by yourself, even if you’re seeing a film with other people,” Mitchell said. “Theater is an experience where everyone is alive, we’re all breathing the same air in the room, which of course, is super hard when everyone’s there when there’s the risk of COVID. But we’re heading towards the end of the pandemic. And we can come together and all experience theater as one.”
Tickets will go on sale July 12. Auditions will take place mostly on a rolling basis. Mitchell said auditions for several roles in “Fences” will likely be announced in the next two weeks, with auditions for “Pippin” and “Christmas Carol” likely occurring by the end of the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.