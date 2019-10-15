NORTH EAST — Get ready to paint the town and all that jazz as Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theatre prepares to present the musical “Chicago” in February 2020.
“We’re all very excited to finally get to produce this show in Cecil County for our patrons, and for arts lovers and theatre lovers all over Cecil County and the greater North East, Md., area … We’re looking to make it a big spectacle,” said Andrew Mitchell, the theater’s artistic director.
Mitchell said MST has been trying to obtain the rights to perform the musical ever since he started working at the North East-area theater in 2012.
Year after year, MST contacted the rights company, seeking to perform the show. But each year the theater was rejected because the company can only release the rights for so many productions per year, especially when a show is still active on Broadway, and so many theaters — including MST — have been clamoring to take it on, according to Mitchell.
But MST’s luck changed when they were pursuing shows for this current season.
“We’ve just been outside the bubble for so many years, but finally we have a chance to actually produce the show,” Mitchell said.
MST’s production of “Chicago” will run Feb. 14-16 and 21-23 of 2020, topping off their 2019-20 season. Showtimes and ticket prices will be posted on www.milburnstone.com.
Mitchell said the show will be a good fit for theater fans to attend on or around Cupid’s holiday.
“It would be a wonderful Valentine’s Day event here at the theater,” he said.
Based on a 1926 play of the same name, the musical “Chicago” was performed on Broadway for the first time in 1975 and ran there until 1977. Nearly 20 years later, “Chicago” was revived on Broadway in 1996 and continues to be performed to this day, earning the record as the longest-running musical revival and longest-running American musical in Broadway history.
The show tells the story of Roxie Hart and some of the other women who are locked up in the Cook County Jail for allegedly murdering their husbands. Roxie and her fellow prisoners navigate the criminal justice system, and some yearn for stardom.
MST revealed the rest of its 2019-20 season in April. But due to restrictions from its publishing house, the theater was legally prohibited from announcing the title of its February production until Oct. 15.
Now that he is able to announce the show, Mitchell said it feels as if a weight has been lifted.
But Mitchell also said that the delayed announcement gives the theater just four months to produce the show. Auditions for “Chicago” will be held Oct. 28 and 29.
“Now we have to ramp up rather quickly, getting the show up and running,” Mitchell said.
MST will be kicking things into high gear over the next few months, but come February Mitchell expects audiences will be blown away by this local production of “Chicago.”
“The Windy City’s coming to North East, Maryland,” he said.
