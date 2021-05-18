For audiences looking to laugh at witty, often absurd comedy, The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College is presenting “All In The Timing,” a collection of six one-act plays by David Ives. The play will be available to stream as a 48 hour rental from May 20 through 23.
The six one-act plays vary drastically in subject matter, from Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky trying to cope with the mountain climber’s axe in his head, to the famed composer Phillip Glass having an existential crisis in a bakery.
Other acts are relatively down to earth, such as “Sure Thing” about two people who meet in a cafe only to have their conversation interrupted by an offstage bell, forcing them to restart their conversation.
“They’re all quick fun comedic plays,” said Mitchell. “There’s no through form. Though they all deal with time, it’s not pieces about time.”
Milburn Stone Artistic Director Andrew Mitchell said “Sure Thing” is known as a teaching tool for theatre students, as it allows for actors to make big decisions in how they want to interpret a line, in a very fast paced environment.
“It’s a way to replace the word you might have just said or replace a thought that you might have just had about another person,” said Mitchell on the play. “That piece is famous because it’s been done around the world. It’s been done in a lot of high schools, a lot of colleges do that piece in their studies.”
Mitchell said that “All In The Timing” gave the theatre the ability to diversify their productions in between two musicals “Songs for a New World,” which runs until May 31 online, and the upcoming “Daddy Long Legs,” set to debut in July or August.
The six different plays also allow the theatre to have four different directors and a wide variety of actors, with a larger cast size than “Songs for a New World,” and “Daddy Long Legs” combined.
Mitchell said Milburn Stone used several different locations to film the six plays, taking advantage of different aspects of their building, such as the green room, to provide visual variety that fits the tone of the work.
Mitchell encouraged people to take advantage of streaming by treating “Songs for a New World” and “All In The Timing” as a double feature, purchasing both rentals and watching them in the same weekend.
“You’re supporting the Arts in Cecil County by purchasing tickets to these productions,” said Mitchell.
Readers interested in renting “All In The Timing” by the Milburn Stone Theater can go to the ShowTix4U link https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52556.
