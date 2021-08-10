CECIL COUNTY — Folks from near and far came out to Milburn Orchards Saturday to celebrate something a lot of people can get behind: ripe, delicious peaches.

The Peach Harvest Party and Pancake Breakfast events were hosted to get folks excited about the orchard’s slightly lesser-desired tree fruits.

Folks who came by in the morning enjoyed a pancake breakfast while everyone who decided to visit the orchards later in the day could take part in the festivities happening during the harvest party.

Milburn Orchards employee Olivia Palmeri said hosting events with activities and meals like the pancake dinner are great for promoting the orchards during the summer.

Among the normal fruit picking and petting zoo activities, additional events were added Saturday to pump up the festivities.

One of those events was a pedal tractor pull, where children in different age classes could go up against one another, pedaling a kid-size tractor and pulling a miniature weighted sled.

Visitors also had the option to purchase peaches in-store or take the short drive down the road to grab a basket and fill it with peaches fresh from the orchard.

While the Peach Harvest Party is over, it’s not too late to stop by the store at Milburn Orchards and grab a basket.

The summer harvest party events are organized by Milburn Orchards to get more people out in the orchards before their fall rush, according to Palmeri.

The pick your own fruit farm also hosts harvest parties for blueberries, blackberries and raspberries to name a few. The raspberry harvest party, called Rockin’ Raspberry, will be August 21.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.