On Saturday, Aug. 7 kids and adults alike came out to celebrate the Peach Harvest Party at Milburn Orchards. People could choose between these freshly picked peaches or peaches they pick themselves from the orchard.
On Saturday, Aug. 7 kids and adults alike came out to celebrate the Peach Harvest Party at Milburn Orchards. Pictured here is Kaden, who won second place for his age class at the pedal tractor pull, and his family who cheered him on from the sidelines.
While folks normally come for the apples (pictured), peaches were the star of the show this past weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 7 kids and adults alike came out to celebrate the Peach Harvest Party at Milburn Orchards.
On Saturday, Aug. 7 kids and adults alike came out to celebrate the Peach Harvest Party at Milburn Orchards.
Cecil Whig photos by Jonathan Carter
The peaches were ripe and ready for plucking at Milburn Orchards on Saturday, Aug. 7.
On Saturday, Aug. 7 kids and adults alike came out to celebrate the Peach Harvest Party at Milburn Orchards. Pictured here is Kaden, a contestant, cheering on a fellow contestant from the sidelines.
On Saturday, Aug. 7 kids and adults alike came out to celebrate the Peach Harvest Party at Milburn Orchards. Pictured here is a goat at the orchard.
Like the truck says, the peaches were ripe Saturday, Aug. 7 for Milburn Orchards’ Peach Harvest Party.
