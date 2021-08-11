ABERDEEN — Christina O’Mara wants everyone who takes part in Mermaid Run 5K and the Mermaid Mile to have fun at the Aug. 21 event in Festival Park.
However she also wants people who did not sign up to run or walk to help the Maryland TEARS Foundation to come to the park and enjoy the Under the Sea Bash at the park, 34 North Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen.
“I’m really hoping for wonderful weather,” O’Mara said. “I want to make sure everyone is comfortable and safe.”
While the race is being officially timed by Blue Cheetah Sports Timing, everyone is encouraged to have fun.
“Walk with a stroller or a pet. Dress up like a mermaid or a pirate,” O’Mara suggested.
Last year there were groups pulling wagons or pushing strollers.
The Mermaid Run 5K and Mermaid Mile begins at 8 A.M. and the Under the Sea Bash is from 11 A.M. until 3 P.M.
“We have five food trucks, a video gaming truck, and three bouncy castles; one for each age group,” she said, adding she did not want teenagers and toddlers competing for space.
At the Under the Sea Bash, there will be dozens of prize baskets on which to bid. Those baskets will include gift cards, menu packages, gym and pool memberships and more. Businesses from Cecil and Harford County have rallied around the event, providing sponsorships, services, and prizes.
Of course, there will be mermaids.
Come meet “The Sugar Sirens” in the Mermaid Grotto. There will be jellyfish walking around on stilts, an acrobat team, bubbles galore and pirates. There will also be a chance to meet popular movie characters such as The Little Mermaid and Moana.
Kids are invited to participate in “Sunken Treats.”
“That’s six stations throughout the park set up like Trunk or Treat,” O’Mara said.
This is the second Mermaid 5K Run and Mermaid Mile. O’Mara is still in awe of the turn last year when her event was one of the few to be live in the midst of the pandemic.
“Last year we had almost 350 runners,” she said of the inaugural competition.
Because of COVID there was no Under the Sea Bash last year. So far more nearly 350 are already on board for Aug. 21.
“This year we have 79 virtual runners participating from all over the world,” O’Mara said, listing Israel, Germany, Dubai, Korea and Japan among the countries.
There are also virtual rummers in Alaska and California.
“I was so excited when we had five registrations come in from Australia and then Singapore,” she said.
O’Mara does everything possible to keep the energy and the excitement in this event being done in honor of her daughter, Ariella. Born at 20 weeks, the tiny girl on lived 16 minutes. O’Mara and her husband leaned on The TEARS Foundation for both emotional and financial support. Based in Puyallup, Wash., the foundation aids families suffering infant loss through stillbirth, miscarriage, or some other tragedy. It helps with funeral or cremation costs and provides counseling and grief support.
The Mermaid Run and Under the Sea Bash are a tribute to Ariella, she said. Had she been brought home, Ariella’s nursery was all things mermaid.
“We do not want this to be a somber event. We wanted a celebration,” she said.
For those who took part last year, O’Mara said this year’s medal is bigger and more interesting. The 2020 medal was a clamshell that opened to a sun catcher. The 2021 medal goes farther with floating glitter.
“There will also be a prize for the best male and female runner with a 16 minute mile pace,” she said, also in remembrance of Ariella. “Being the mom of an angel it’s our job to say her name and make sure she’s remembered.”
Walk ups are welcome on race day but you can still register in advance at https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Aberdeen/MermaidRun.
