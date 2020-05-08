Mermaid run and Under the Sea bash to benefit TEARS Foundation

ABERDEEN — Losing a child is an indescribable pain.
Christina O’Mara knows the pain all too well. Her daughter, Ariella, was born at 20 weeks and only lived 16 minutes.
When it happened, she and her husband, Wish, leaned on a group called The TEARS Foundation. Based in Puyallup, Wash., the foundation helps families grieving the loss of a child up to the age of 1, either through miscarriage, still birth or other tragedy.
Because of the help they received the O’Maras are hosting a Mermaid 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run plus an Under The Sea Bash after party to benefit TEARS.
“We wanted to honor our daughter because they helped us with the first year of grieving,” O’Mara said. That included help with burial costs. “No other organization I know of helps with that. It’s a need for people at their lowest. They help with families suffering a great loss.”
It was supposed to be held May 2, close to Ariella’s April 27 birthday. Thanks to COVID-19 it’s been pushed to Aug. 22 at Festival Park in Aberdeen. O’Mara is hoping the weather in August is as spectacular as it was May 2 with sunny skies, comfortable temperatures and a light breeze.
While TEARS has its own Rock and Walk event, O’Mara said she felt she needed a family friendly celebration rather than the somber tone of the foundation event.
“This is more to recognize the families,” she said. “Between the run and the Under the Sea event it’s a celebration.”
Bounce houses, face painting, a caricature artist, a performing mermaid, pirates, balloon sea creatures, music, food trucks and more will take over Festival Park. O’Mara is still looking for vendors and donations for the raffles. Send an email to undertheseabash@yahoo.com to get vendor information.
Runners can sign up to take on the 5K, the 1-mile Fun Run or the virtual 5K run. Entry fee is $25 for the 5K and $20 for the 1M. Go to https://register.bluecheetahtiming.com/event/mermaid-run-5k to register. You can also find the link on Facebook.
As the name implies, the Fun Run is not geared toward the serious competitive runner.
“You can wear costumes. Represent your mermaid in your own way,” she said. She added pirates to the theme figuring no boys would find the mythical sea creatures interesting. “Mermaids connect me with her.”
‘It was going along great’
Christina and Wish learned Ariella was on the way in December 2017.
“There were no complications. It was going along great,” she said. When she had Cillian, now 8, she also had no complications. “But as we were coming out of the first trimester I wasn’t feeling well.”
She went to work anyway. O’Mara said she was having what she later learned was contractions. She never had that experience with Cillian. She labored all of 15 minutes for her first born. In the bathroom at work she found she was completely drenched.
“I lost my mucous plug,” she said. She called her obstetrician who told her it was no big deal. She insisted she be checked out so she was sent to the hospital. Wish arrived in time to find she was in a room and being examined.
“The doctor’s face changed, He said my membrane was bulging out,” she recalled. The couple was not given many options.
“She still had a heartbeat. She was still moving,” O’Mara said, adding to her it felt as if the staff there “did not want to fight for her.”
“We were told to find another hospital,” she said. University of Maryland had a bed and told the couple to come there for care. “We saw an array of doctors and nurses.”
“Incompetent cervix” was the diagnosis. Given a couple of choices the couple chose what she described as “the worst.”
“I had to lie in bed at an angle,” she said, in the hope that gravity would push the membrane back into place so doctors could stitch the cervix closed and give Ariella more time to grow. After more than three days nothing moved. Doctors told the O’Maras that the baby would have to be delivered or risk septic shock for both.
“You have to do this or you won’t survive,” she was told.
Her water was broken and Ariella was born. Sixteen minutes later she was gone.
“It was ... to say it was really hard doesn’t say enough,” she said. “I took the loss of my daughter so hard.”
She got help from a therapist and a psychiatrist but decided on her own that she had to find a way out of the dark place in which she found herself.
“I had to get better for my family and to honor my daughter,” O’Mara said.
This all happened as plans were being made for a nursery and a baby shower; all in a mermaid theme.
“We were going to have a “Little Mermaid” themed baby shower,” she said. noting the animated Disney classic is one of her favorites.
Now the mythical creatures give her a connection to the daughter she could only hold briefly. She did the research and discovered the only other mermaid themed race on the east coast is in Florida. A competitive racer herself, O’Mara said the Mermaid 5K and 1M Fun Run was the best way to honor Ariella and keep her memory alive.
Blue Cheetah Sports Timing will officiate the race, which will follow a track through the city. All racers will go home with a medal and more.
Except for the food trucks and the caricature artist all the other activities will be by donation. O’Mara wants it to be a fun, celebratory day for families.
A new chapter
In December Christina, Wish, Cillian, AJ and Payton welcomed Christiano Enzo into the family.
“He’s my rainbow baby,” she said of the term used to describe a successful pregnancy after a loss.
The experience has given her empathy for those thrust into the same sad situation. The one thing people need to know, she said, is everyone’s situation is unique from the loss to the grieving process.
“I have never said, “I understand,” she said.
“As a parent your one job in life is to protect your kids,” she said. She couldn’t do that this time.
What she can do, she is doing.
“I am making sure no one forgets who she is,” O’Mara said.
In spite of the pandemic the family still embraces its new tradition.
“Our one normal is every Sunday we go visit Ariella,” she said. Tarring Cargo Funeral Home in Aberdeen helped them secure a resting place for the little girl. “They took really good care of her and us.”
