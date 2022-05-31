ELKTON — Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Elkton on Monday morning and watched the municipality’s annual Memorial Day Parade, which featured approximately 30 participants who rode on smartly-decorated floats; traveled in classic automobiles and fire trucks; and walked while waving to spectators and tossing candy their way.

There were some highlights, including a military Humvee that had been used by servicemen and servicewoman during the Middle East conflict.

Another memorable sight: Elkton Town Commissioner Earl Piner riding a motorcycle along the parade route, while closely trailing a float on which Mayor Rob Alt and fellow municipal leaders rode.

Sparky, who is the fire prevention mascot, also made an appearance. He did so along with Miss Fire Prevention Alexis Street, who, walking near Sparky along the parade route, represented Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton. Junior Fire Chief Jack Edler, who also represented the SVFC, meanwhile, waved to the crowd while riding in the bed of a pickup truck.

With the primary election about one month away, a preponderance of county and state politicians also took part in the parade. Many of them walked down the streets, as their nearby decorated vehicles and floats made their way along the parade route. The politicians waved to the spectators, shook hands with them and even handed candy to thrilled children.

Announcing each arriving float, vehicle and such while standing at a podium on the corner of Main and North Streets, Cecil County Councilman Al Miller served as the parade’s emcee. Longtime local businessman and volunteer, Roger Owens also handled some microphone duties.

