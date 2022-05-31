Sparky, who is the fire prevention mascot, waves to spectators Monday morning on Main Street in downtown Elkton during the municipality’s annual Memorial Day Parade. Walking near Sparky is Alexis Street, who, representing Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton, holds the Miss Fire Prevention title.
Sparky, who is the fire prevention mascot, waves to spectators Monday morning on Main Street in downtown Elkton during the municipality’s annual Memorial Day Parade. Walking near Sparky is Alexis Street, who, representing Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton, holds the Miss Fire Prevention title.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A girl waves to participants as the Memorial Day Parade passes her Main Street vantage point on Monday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Junior Fire Chief Jack Edler, who represents Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton, waves to spectators from the bed of a decorated pickup truck Monday morning during the municipality’s annual Memorial Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A Cub Scout member (center) leads the Pledge of Allegiance on Monday morning on North Street in downtown Elkton during the municipality's annual Memorial Day Parade. The girl led the pledge on behalf of Cub Scouts Troops #443, #336 and #22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A boy prepares to hustle back to the sidewalk on North Street in downtown Elkton on Monday morning, after collecting candy that had been tossed by participants in the municipality's annual Memorial Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Elkton Mayor Rob Alt and other town leaders ride on a float Monday morning during the municipality’s annual Memorial Day Parade. Trailing behind that float on a motorcycle is Elkton Town Commissioner Earl Piner.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A military Humvee, one used by servicemen and servicewomen during the Middle East conflict, rolls down North Street in downtown Elkton on Monday morning during the municipality's annual Memorial Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Elkton Town Commissioner Earl Piner rides a motorcycle on North Street in downtown Elkton on Monday morning, during the municipality's annual Memorial Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Youngsters wave their U.S. flags on Main Street in downtown Elkton on Monday morning during the municipality’s annual Memorial Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Surrounded by supporters sporting pink T-shirts, the “Smash for a Cure” demolition derby car rolls down North Street in downtown Elkton on Monday morning during the municipality’s annual Memorial Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Members of Elkton Presbyterian Church make their way up Main Street in downtown Elkton on Monday morning during the municipality's annual Memorial Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
“Bobby D” performs on his drum set atop a float Monday morning in downtown Elkton during the municipality’s annual Memorial Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Spectators line North Street in downtown Elkton on Monday morning, moments before the start of the municipality's annual Memorial Day Parade. Similar crowds were observed on other Elkton streets during the parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A woman waves from Central Tavern's outdoor dining area on Main Street in downtown Elkton on Monday morning, as the municipality's annual Memorial Day Parade passes her vantage point.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Dave Harden, a candidate for U.S. Congress, points to his decorated, vintage truck Monday morning on North Street in downtown Elkton, during the municipality’s annual Memorial Day Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Katie Curran O'Malley, who is a Maryland Attorney General candidate, waves to spectators Monday morning while walking down North Street in downtown Elkton during the municipality's annual Memorial Day Parade.
ELKTON — Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Elkton on Monday morning and watched the municipality’s annual Memorial Day Parade, which featured approximately 30 participants who rode on smartly-decorated floats; traveled in classic automobiles and fire trucks; and walked while waving to spectators and tossing candy their way.
There were some highlights, including a military Humvee that had been used by servicemen and servicewoman during the Middle East conflict.
Another memorable sight: Elkton Town Commissioner Earl Piner riding a motorcycle along the parade route, while closely trailing a float on which Mayor Rob Alt and fellow municipal leaders rode.
Sparky, who is the fire prevention mascot, also made an appearance. He did so along with Miss Fire Prevention Alexis Street, who, walking near Sparky along the parade route, represented Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton. Junior Fire Chief Jack Edler, who also represented the SVFC, meanwhile, waved to the crowd while riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
With the primary election about one month away, a preponderance of county and state politicians also took part in the parade. Many of them walked down the streets, as their nearby decorated vehicles and floats made their way along the parade route. The politicians waved to the spectators, shook hands with them and even handed candy to thrilled children.
Announcing each arriving float, vehicle and such while standing at a podium on the corner of Main and North Streets, Cecil County Councilman Al Miller served as the parade’s emcee. Longtime local businessman and volunteer, Roger Owens also handled some microphone duties.
