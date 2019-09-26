PERRYVILLE — The Maryland Transportation Authority is making a push to assure all drivers that cross the Hatem Bridge on US Route 40 are ready for cashless tolling, which goes into effect Oct. 16.
From 4 until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, MDTA’s E-ZPass Maryland Outreach Team will be at Perryville Library signing folks up for either the Hatem only, or a full service E-ZPass account.
There will be another event Oct. 9 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library.
By the time the morning commute arrives on Oct. 16 drivers will find there are no toll collectors.
Anyone without an E-ZPass account will be charged the Video Toll rate, or $12, which is double the E-ZPass rate on the Hatem Bridge.
For those enrolling in the Hatem-only plan, the $20 rate remains for a year of crossing.
Transponders — the device that is attached to the windshield and sends a signal to the equipment that the toll is paid — are free. While a credit card is required for a full service account, the Hatem-only account has no such requirement.
The actual readers are now on the Havre de Grace side of the bridge. By 2021, the toll plaza in Perryville will be deconstructed.
According to MDTA cashless tolling eases traffic congestion and will save $1 million in fuel and 44,000 hours by not having to stop at the booth.
MDTA just finished a series of public hearings to get comment on its toll modernization plans, including how to have the technology match with vehicles such as boats, campers and trailers.
John Sales, MDTA public affairs manager, said the public comment period ends Oct. 3.
“A Toll Hearing Final Report will be submitted Oct. 31 for review by the MDTA Board and will be posted online for additional public comment. The Board is scheduled to vote on a final recommendation at its Nov. 21 meeting,” Sales said via email.
