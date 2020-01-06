HAVRE DE GRACE — Drivers who regularly cross the Hatem Bridge with the "Hatem only" plan may have received another notice of a toll violation for supposedly failing to pay to cross into Cecil County.
Maryland Transportation Authority said an as yet unknown number of errant E-ZPass notices were mailed again recently, a mishap identical to one in November. More than 22,000 letters were sent at a cost of 94 cents each last year when technicians failed to disconnect monitoring cameras after the cashless tolling went into service Oct. 16.
This time it was a software glitch that caused the problem, according to MDTA.
"A software glitch has occurred and Hatem Bridge Discount Plans customers are being Video Tolled in error," a prepared statement issued by the MDTA Monday, read. "We are working with both our current contractor and the new 3G tolling system contractor to identify why this is occurring and, in the meantime, we have suspended all Video Toll billing notices at the Hatem Bridge until further notice."
The discount comes various forms including the "Hatem only" plan, which gives local commuters unlimited passage across the bridge on U.S. Route 40 linking Perryville and Havre de Grace. The cost for one year is $20, compared to lesser discounts for other plans.
Late last week a fresh batch of letters went out, this time in a different format adding a photo of the suspected tag. It also includes a $12 fee, which is the cost of crossing the Hatem Bridge without a toll transponder.
However, comments on social media indicate that there are transponders on the vehicles in question, so the fee should not have been levied.
So drivers can throw the notices away, according to MDTA.
"In the meantime, we have suspended all Video Toll billing notices at the Hatem Bridge until further notice. If you are an active Hatem Discount Plan customer and received a Notice of Toll Due in the mail, please understand that you were billed in error."
