BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning folks not to fall for a text pretending to be the state agency.
MDTA sent the warning over its social media pages Thursday detailing the text message that’s been reported to have been received all over the state. The text comes from “Maryland-Mdot Urgent” and told the recipient to click on a link and fill out a form.
“It is SPAM and has been reported to MDOT’s (information technology) department,” the MDOT message reads. “This was not sent by any agency associated with the Maryland Department of Transportation ... including the Motor Vehicle Administration.”
Anyone who followed the fraudsters directions has likely had their personal identity stolen and should contact the Maryland Attorney General’s Office immediately at 410-576-6491 or go online to https://www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov/Pages/IdentityTheft/default.aspx
If you received the text delete it right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.