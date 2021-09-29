ELKTON — Every year, the Maryland Department of Transportation meets with county leaders to discuss transit and to present the MDOT’s draft of their Consolidated Transportation Program.
During this meeting, which happened last Friday, Sept. 24 at the County Administration Building, Cecil leaders also had the opportunity to present main transportation priorities for the present and future.
“I think it’s very important that we try to get back to some sense of normalcy and I really appreciate that we’ve been able to have communication,” Hornberger said before she and County Administrator Dan Schneckenburger started discussing the three capital projects that are the main priorities for the county.
At the beginning, representatives from the MDOT gave a broad overview of the Consolidated Transportation Program and discussed important statistics, including the fact that, while the number of road fatalities in Maryland went up in the past year, Cecil’s roadway fatalities actually went down.
The Cecil County priorities discussed Friday are as follows:
- Implement the new Belvidere Road Interstate 95 interchange including the expansion of Belvidere Road between I-95 and U.S. Highway 40
- Implement stormwater infrastructure improvements in Port Deposit along state Route 222
- Implement road and intersection improvements to state highways around the Bainbridge development
Those three top priorities were presented in a letter, called a priority letter, to the MDOT and Maryland Secretary of Transportation Gregory Slater prior to Friday’s meeting.
“The Belvidere Road/ I-95 interchange project is several years in scope, and the county will continue to assist the state in any coordination needed along Belvidere Road,” said Kevin Alkinburg, public information officer for the Cecil County government. “The state plans to break ground on this project in fall 2022.”
As far as the state Route 222 stormwater infrastructure improvements, Alkinburg said that they are still under design.
“The county continues to interface with the State Highway Administration and the Bainbridge Development Corporation to get the required road improvements for the approved Phase I of Bainbridge, which plans to break ground in the fall of 2021,” Alkinburg said.
Per the priority letter, the road and intersection improvements around the Bainbridge development aim to “improve the movement of goods within and through Maryland by investing in intermodal connections and improvements to reduce freight bottlenecks,” the letter states.
The letter goes on to state that these road improvements are included in the county’s comprehensive plan.
“The [Bainbridge road and intersection] project meets the state’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan by improving freight transportation and traffic mitigation,” the priority letter continues.
In addition to the county letter, the towns of Perryville, Port Deposit and North East also submitted priority letters.
Of those town priorities, a notable conversation centered on one of Perryville’s initiatives, which is to construct sidewalks on Route 222 from Clayton St. to the intersection of St. Mark’s Church Road, the entrance to Perryville High School.
“We request that the project be fully funded for construction as it is important to the safety of pedestrians and particularly students,” Perryville’s priority letter reads.
Overall, Executive Hornberger and county leaders seemed receptive to the MDOT’s discussions and plans to coordinate work on transit infrastructure.
“I sincerely thank Secretary Slater and his team for meeting with us to discuss priority projects for Cecil County and our municipalities,” Hornberger said. “We will continue to work with the state to improve our infrastructure, decongest our rural roads, and foster safety initiatives like getting Perryville students, who walk to and from school, off the side of roadways and onto sidewalks.”
